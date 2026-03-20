Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 960 points; Nifty edges 23,300; SMIDs shine; IT stocks gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 20, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex gained sharply at open as a rise in IT and PSU bank stocks supported. As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty50 was trading 269.15 points or 1.18 per cent higher at 23,271, and the Sensex was trading 0.92 per cent or 680 points higher at 74,888.06. The rupee dropped 30 paise to fresh low of 92.94 against the US dollar. It settled at 92.64 a dollar on Wednesday. Broader markets also gained in line with the large-cap gauges. The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.43 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT was outperforming sectoral indices. The Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Oil and Gas also outperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG was the worst-performing sectoral index with least gains.

Brent’s May future contract was trading 2.24 per cent down at $105.37 per barrel.

Gold and silver futures rose 1.77 per cent and 3.7 per cen, respectively.

IPO Today

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.

Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its first day of subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.

Novus Loyalty’s IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed 1.06 times on the second day. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday.