Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 960 points; Nifty edges 23,300; SMIDs shine; IT stocks gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.43 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 20, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex gained sharply at open as a rise in IT and PSU bank stocks supported. As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty50 was trading 269.15 points or 1.18 per cent higher at 23,271, and the Sensex was trading 0.92 per cent or 680 points higher at 74,888.06. The rupee dropped 30 paise to fresh low of 92.94 against the US dollar. It settled at 92.64 a dollar on Wednesday. Broader markets also gained in line with the large-cap gauges. The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.43 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT was outperforming sectoral indices. The Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Oil and Gas also outperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG was the worst-performing sectoral index with least gains.
Brent crude prices declined in the early Asian session as Japan and the leading European nations came forward to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 2.24 per cent down at $105.37 per barrel.
Gold and silver futures rose 1.77 per cent and 3.7 per cen, respectively.
IPO Today
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.
Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its first day of subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.
Novus Loyalty’s IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed 1.06 times on the second day. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Friday.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 1.27 per cent, and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Friday.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 74,559
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Friday's trading session at 74,559.38, higher by 532.14 points or 0.47 per cent.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,110
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 108 points or 0.47 per cent at 23,110.15.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 352 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 352.14 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 74,559.38 in pre-opening session on Friday.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 108 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,110.15, higher by 108 points or 0.47 per cent.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee extends losses against US dollar, falls to fresh low of 92.94
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee dropped 30 paise to fresh low of 92.94 against the US dollar.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits fresh low of 92.89 against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee slumped 25 paise to a new low of of 92.89 against the US dollar on Friday. It settled at 92.64 a dollar on Wednesday.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sansera Engineering offers 17% upside potential, says Antique; holds 'Buy'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking has reiterated its Buy rating on Sansera Engineering, citing the company’s strong transition from an ICE-linked precision auto component supplier to a diversified, technology-led engineering platform. The firm highlighted Sansera’s growing exposure to aerospace, defence & semiconductor (ADS), xEV, and technology-agnostic automotive components. Read more.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading stock markets US markets Asia Markets Nifty 50 US-Iran tensions Brent crude Gift Nifty
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:58 AM IST