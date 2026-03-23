Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests Nifty may open 350 points down; Asian markets decline
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty suggested that the Nifty50 index will likely open over 300 points down as worries about energy supplies weighed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 23, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open on a negative note amid weak global cues. The futures were quoted at 22,784, down 357 points.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region extended their decline on Monday as traders assessed the escalating war in the Middle East. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.51 per cent and 0.96 per cent down, respectively.
Brent crude rose after US President Donald Trump warned that they would obliterate Iran's power plans if the country didn't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. In retaliation, Iran also threatened to strike energy infrastructure in the Middle East.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.66 per cent higher at $107.11 per barrel.
Gold futures declined 3.34 per cent as the US-Iran continued to weigh on inflation and borrowing cost outlook.
IPO Today
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription on Monday. Friday, the issue was subscribed 0.07 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.
Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its second day. On first day, the IPO was subscribed 0.84 times. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.
Meanwhile, Tipco India Engineering’s ₹60.6-crore IPO will open for subscription on Monday. It will close on Wednesday.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,784
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 22,784, down 357 points.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls more than 3% as West Asia war deepens inflation concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold fell sharply and was close to wiping out this year’s gains, as the war in the West Asia entered its fourth week and the US and Iran traded threats of new attacks. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 & South Korea's Kospi tumble
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in Asia-Pacific region declined on Monday morning as oil prices were trading well above $100 per barrel after US President Donald Trump's ultimatum.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.4 per cent and 4.7 per cent down, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.4 per cent and 4.7 per cent down, respectively.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude firm near $107-per-barrel mark as US & Iran exchange fresh threats
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rose after US President Donald Trump warned that they would obliterate Iran's power plans if the country didn't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. In retaliation, Iran also threatened to strike energy and desalination infrastructure in the Middle East.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.6 per cent higher at $107.03 per barrel.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock markets US markets Asia Markets Brent crude Gift Nifty Nifty 50 BSE Sensex IPOs SME IPOs Rupee US-Iran tensions Markets
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:46 AM IST