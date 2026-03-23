Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests Nifty may open 350 points down; Asian markets decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 23, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open on a negative note amid weak global cues. The futures were quoted at 22,784, down 357 points.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region extended their decline on Monday as traders assessed the escalating war in the Middle East. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent down, respectively.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.51 per cent and 0.96 per cent down, respectively.

Brent crude rose after US President Donald Trump warned that they would obliterate Iran's power plans if the country didn't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. In retaliation, Iran also threatened to strike energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.66 per cent higher at $107.11 per barrel.

Gold futures declined 3.34 per cent as the US-Iran continued to weigh on inflation and borrowing cost outlook.

IPO Today

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription on Monday. Friday, the issue was subscribed 0.07 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.

Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its second day. On first day, the IPO was subscribed 0.84 times. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.

Meanwhile, Tipco India Engineering’s ₹60.6-crore IPO will open for subscription on Monday. It will close on Wednesday.