Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals 230 pts higher open; Asia mkts jump on Iran war de-escalation
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The Nifty50 may jump over 230 points at open as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. Asian markets rose on hopes of a de-escalation of the US-Iran war
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open as US President Donald Trump reiterated that the discussion to put an end to war in the Middle East is on. The futures were quoted at 23,160.50, up 232 points or 1 per cent.
Markets across Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia gained in early trade on Wednesday following Trump’s remark that sparked hopes that hositilies in the Middle East may stop soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.9 per cent and 3.05 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ended 0.37 per cent and 0.18 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84 per cent.
Brent crude fell sharply after The New York Times reported that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to cease the war. Trump also said that Tehran is keen to reach a peace deal. In the last three-to-four weeks, the US-Iran war caused huge swings in the energy prices, and raised concern about growth and inflation outlook. Brent’s March contract was trading 6.12 per cent down at $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
However, Iran reiterated that there are no talks going on with the US.
IPO Today
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Powerica, and Sai Parenteral’s initial public offers will enter second day of subscription on Tuesday.
Amir Chand Jadish Kumar (Exports) IPO was subscribed 1.26 times on the first day, while Sai Parenteral’s IPO was subscribed 0.05 times.
In the SME segment, Vivid Electromech IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹130.54 crore.
Investors can also place their bids for Highness Microelectronics IPO for the second day. On Tuesday, the issue was subscribed 1.35 times.
Meanwhile, Tipco India Engineering’s ₹60.6-crore IPO will enter its final day of bidding on Wednesday. The issue was subscribed 0.03 times on the second day.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IAEA urges restraint after Iran claims Bushehr plant hit by projectile
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday called for restraint after Iran informed the intergovernmental body that a projectile had hit Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Read more.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures rose in early trade in Asia after news said that the US is in talks with Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.61 per cent and 0.71 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ended 0.37 per cent and 0.18 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84 per cent.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.61 per cent and 0.71 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ended 0.37 per cent and 0.18 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84 per cent.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets surge on hopes of US-Iran war de-escalation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia gained in early trade on Wednesday following Trump’s remark that sparked hopes that hositilies in the Middle East may stop soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.9 per cent and 3.05 per cent higher, respectively.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude falls as Trump signals de-escalation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude fell sharply after The New York Times reported that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to cease the war. Trump also said that Tehran is keen to reach a peace deal.
In the last three-to-four weeks, the US-Iran war caused huge swings in the energy prices, and raised concern about growth and inflation outlook.
Brent’s March contract was trading 6.12 per cent down at $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
However, Iran reiterated that there are no talks going on with the US.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets stock market trading Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Asia Markets US markets US-Iran tensions Brent crude SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:54 AM IST