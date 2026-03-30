Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lower open; Kospi falls over 5% as US-Iran war drags

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses at open, mirroring similar moves in the global equities due to the protracted US-Iran war fanned slow growth and inflation worries. The futures were quoted at 22,606.7, down 195.70 points.

Asian markets decline, with the Kospi declining the most as the conflict involving the US, Iran, and Israel entered its fourth week. South Korea's Kospi fell as much as 5.3%

Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's CSI 300 were trading 4.36 per cent and 1.2 per cent down, respectively. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.06 per cent and 1.67 per cent down, respectively.

Brent crude was trading higher in the Asian session as the supply threat increased, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels joined the conflict officially on Saturday, by launching missile attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he could seize Iran’s Kharg Island, while also indicating that a ceasefire could come quickly.

Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $116.12 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 1.30 per cent and 1.32 per cent down, respectively.

IPO Today

Emiac Technologies’ initial public offer will open for subscription for the second day. On Friday, the issue was subscribed 0.11 times. The company aims to raise ₹31.75 crore from the primary market.

In the SME segment, Vivid Electromech IPO will open for subscription for the final day. On the second day, the IPO was subscribed 0.61 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹130.54 crore.

Listing Today

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute will list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Monday. The book-build issue was subscribed to 10.17 times on the final day.