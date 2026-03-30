Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lower open; Kospi falls over 5% as US-Iran war drags
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open lower. Asian markets logged losses as the prolonged US-Iran war weighed on investors' minds
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses at open, mirroring similar moves in the global equities due to the protracted US-Iran war fanned slow growth and inflation worries. The futures were quoted at 22,606.7, down 195.70 points.
Asian markets decline, with the Kospi declining the most as the conflict involving the US, Iran, and Israel entered its fourth week. South Korea's Kospi fell as much as 5.3%
Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's CSI 300 were trading 4.36 per cent and 1.2 per cent down, respectively. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.06 per cent and 1.67 per cent down, respectively.
Brent crude was trading higher in the Asian session as the supply threat increased, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels joined the conflict officially on Saturday, by launching missile attacks on Israel.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he could seize Iran’s Kharg Island, while also indicating that a ceasefire could come quickly.
Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $116.12 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading 1.30 per cent and 1.32 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Emiac Technologies’ initial public offer will open for subscription for the second day. On Friday, the issue was subscribed 0.11 times. The company aims to raise ₹31.75 crore from the primary market.
In the SME segment, Vivid Electromech IPO will open for subscription for the final day. On the second day, the IPO was subscribed 0.61 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹130.54 crore.
Listing Today
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute will list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Monday. The book-build issue was subscribed to 10.17 times on the final day.
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amir Chand IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of share allotment of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’s initial public offering (Amir Chand IPO) is likely to be finalised today, March 30, 2026. Read more.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index has formed another Doji candlestick on weekly charts, showing indecisiveness among traders. News flow from the war hit Middle East region continues to dictate the price movement at current juncture. The overall chart structure is negative having multiple positional resistances in 23,600-24,000 range. A decisive close below 22,450 could drag it towards 21,700 spot levels in immediate near term.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
8:31 AM
Stock Markets LIVE Updates: BSE, Jio Financial, NTPC, Coal India, RailTel Corp shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE, Jio Financial, NTPC, Coal India, RailTel Corporation shares will be in focus in Monday's session. Here's why.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,607
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,606.7, down 195.70 points.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran allows 20 oil ships to pass Hormuz as 'sign of respect': Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect." Read more.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade lower in Asia session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in Asia session as the US-Iran war made investors worry about the growth and inflation outlook. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.28 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.06 per cent and 1.67 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.06 per cent and 1.67 per cent down, respectively.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rises as US-Iran war weigh on supply outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading higher in the Asian session as the supply threat increased, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels joined the conflict officially on Saturday, by launching missile attacks on Israel.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he could seize Iran’s Kharg Island, while also indicating that a ceasefire could come quickly.
Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $116.12 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump suggests US could seize Iran's Kharg Island amid rising tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has raised the idea of American forces seizing Iran's Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf. Read the AP report.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline with Kospi falling 5%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline, with the Kospi declining the most as the conflict involving the US, Iran, and Israel entered its fourth week. South Korea's Kospi fell as much as 5.3%
Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's CSI 300 were trading 4.36 per cent and 1.2 per cent down, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to the Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKETS LIVE Markets Global Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 BSE Sensex stock markets Gift Nifty Brent crude US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:55 AM IST