Stock Market LIVE: Nifty may fall below 24,000 as Brent surges to $112; Dow futures slips 1k pts

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may drop over 800 points at the open below 24,000 as Brent prices surged due to the protracted US-Iran war . The futures were quoting at 23,753, 3.23 per cent or 792.70 points down as of 8:25 AM.

Brent crude futures prices jumped nearly 21 per cent to $112 per barrel in the early Asian session as the ongoing US-Iran conflict escalated over the weekend, fueling supply disruption fears. Major oil-producing countries like Kuwait, the UAE, and Iran announced a cut in oil production after the Strait of Hormuz shut down following Iran’s attack on ships passing through the crucial oil supply chokepoint, according to reports.

Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 20.81 per cent higher at $111.98 per barrel as of 7:18 AM on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Asian markets slumped on Monday as a surge in oil prices sparked a risk-off sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 8 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell over 6 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.33 per cent and 1.59 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.95 per cent down.

Meanwhile, gold and silver futures were trading 1.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent down, respectively, as a strong US dollar, and a surge in oil prices affected the sentiment for the precious metals.

IPO Today

Rajputana Stainless initial public offer is opening for subscription on Monday. The IPO will close on Wednesday. It is a book-build issue of ₹254.98 crore, which includes both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

Efin Agro India's IPO will enter its last day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 0.13 times on the second day.

Srinibas Pradhan Construction IPO will enter its final day of offering. The issue was subscribed to 0.09 times on the second day.

Acetech E-Commerce will be listed on exchanges on Monday.