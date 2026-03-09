Stock Market LIVE: Nifty may fall below 24,000 as Brent surges to $112; Dow futures slips 1k pts
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 could slump below 24,000 at open as uncertainty spiked following a 28 per cent surge in oil prices
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may drop over 800 points at the open below 24,000 as Brent prices surged due to the protracted US-Iran war. The futures were quoting at 23,753, 3.23 per cent or 792.70 points down as of 8:25 AM.
Brent crude futures prices jumped nearly 21 per cent to $112 per barrel in the early Asian session as the ongoing US-Iran conflict escalated over the weekend, fueling supply disruption fears. Major oil-producing countries like Kuwait, the UAE, and Iran announced a cut in oil production after the Strait of Hormuz shut down following Iran’s attack on ships passing through the crucial oil supply chokepoint, according to reports.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that a rise in oil prices is a small price to pay for the US, world safety, and peace.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 20.81 per cent higher at $111.98 per barrel as of 7:18 AM on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Asian markets slumped on Monday as a surge in oil prices sparked a risk-off sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 8 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell over 6 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.33 per cent and 1.59 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.95 per cent down.
Meanwhile, gold and silver futures were trading 1.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent down, respectively, as a strong US dollar, and a surge in oil prices affected the sentiment for the precious metals.
IPO Today
Rajputana Stainless initial public offer is opening for subscription on Monday. The IPO will close on Wednesday. It is a book-build issue of ₹254.98 crore, which includes both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
Efin Agro India's IPO will enter its last day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 0.13 times on the second day.
Srinibas Pradhan Construction IPO will enter its final day of offering. The issue was subscribed to 0.09 times on the second day.
Acetech E-Commerce will be listed on exchanges on Monday.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Elara turns cautious on autos as macro headwinds weigh on global demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm Elara Capital has turned cautious on the automobiles and auto ancillaries space, citing macro headwinds that could weigh on global demand.
Among sector players, the brokerage has reiterated its Sell rating on Samvardhana Motherson International, noting that slowing global passenger vehicle (PV) growth, a shrinking profit pool for global OEMs in China, and market-share pressures on legacy OEMs in Europe are key concerns for the company, which it believes has limited organic growth potential. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones futures tumble 1,000 pts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Futures tied to the Dow fell 1,026 points, or 2.33 per cent in early trade. S&P 500 futures lost 2.05 per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.34 per cent.
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Power, GNFC shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers shares will be in focus in Monday's session. Read more.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,748.50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading 3.23 per cent or 792.70 points down at 23,753 as of 8:25 AM.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver futures decline, tracking strong US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver futures declined, tracking a rise in the US dollar amid the ongoing US-Iran war. A rise in the safe haven currency, US dollar hurt the demand as it makes the precious metals expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Gold futures declined 1.16 per cent to $5,098.66, and the Silver futures declined 2.03 per cent to $82.60.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's CSI 300 trades over 1% down; consumer inflation hits over three-year high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mainland China's CSI 300 was trading over 1 per cent lower in early trade on Monday as mos Asian markts logged losses due to a surge in oil prices amid a protracted US-Iran war.
Meanwhile, data from National Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer inflation rose 1.3 per cent in February, the strongest rebound since January, 2023, according to reports.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi plunges nearly 9%; Asian markets trade sharply lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi plunged nearly 9 per cent on Monday amid a broader sell-off in the Asia-Pacific region as a sharp rise in oil prices fuelled the risk-off sentiment.
The Kospi was trading 7.75 per cent down at 5,152.24 as of 8:06 AM.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude jumps over 28% on supply disruption fear amid US-Iran war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude futures prices jumped nearly 28 per cent to $118.73 per barrel in the early Asian session as the ongoing US-Iran conflict escalated over the weekend, fueling supply disruption fears. Major oil-producing countries like Kuwait, the UAE, and Iran announced a cut in oil production after the Strait of Hormuz shut down following Iran’s attack on ships passing through the crucial oil supply chokepoint, according to reports.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
