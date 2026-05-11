Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Brent tops $104; Trump rejects Iran's proposal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 index amid heightened tension in West Asia
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 11, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points down amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,053.50, down 181 points or 0.75 per cent.
Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent and 0.84 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.71 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 3.31 per cent higher at $104.64 per barrel as traders feared that the supply disruption may persist longer than expected.
The Gold futures were down 0.7 per cent, while the Silver futures were up 0.59 per cent.
Q4 results today
Abbott India, Anant Raj, Aurionpro Solutions, Canara Bank, Corona Remedies, D B Corp, Fractal Analytics, G R Infraprojects, Heritage Foods, Indian Hotels Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, JSW Energy, JTL Industries, Mold-Tek Packaging, New India Assurance Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Paradeep Phosphates, PVR Inox, Rossell Techsys, Satin Creditcare Network, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Syrma SGS Technology, and UPL will release their fourth-quarter result.
IPO Today
Simca Advertising’s initial public offer will open for subscription for a second day on Monday. The issue was subscribed 0.65 times. The company is aiming to raise ₹58.04 crore from the primary market.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Update: 24,044
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,044, down 192 points.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's April producer inflation hits 45-month high on energy price shock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's producer prices surpassed expectations in April to hit a 45-month high, while consumer inflation also accelerated as global energy costs remained elevated, piling more pressure on manufacturers already grappling with weak demand at home. Read more.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline; South Korea's Kospi hits new high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures decline as Trump rejects Iran’s proposal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined as tensions heightened after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s peace proposal. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.15 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent and 0.84 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.71 per cent.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude Swiggy IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:50 AM IST