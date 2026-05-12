Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Brent near $105; Trump says ceasefire on life support
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 index amid heightened tension in West Asia
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 12, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses at open as traders monitor the situation in West Asia following US President Donald Trump’s comments. The futures were quoted at 23,693, down 176 points.
Trump said that the month-old ceasefire with Iran is on a ‘massive life support’ after the latter submitted an ‘unacceptable’ proposal. The ceasefire remained weak at this point, according to a news report.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders exercised caution amid high oil prices and deepening tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively.
The Kospi halted its record rally on Tuesday morning. It fell 3.12 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.75 per cent higher at $104.99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the supply disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is expected to persist longer than expected post Trump’s remark.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.15 per cent and 0.88 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Bharat Bijlee, Berger Paints India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Borosil Renewables, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Cohance Lifesciences, Dixon Technologies India, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Elantas Beck India, Ethos, Gopal Snacks, Huhtamaki India, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, INOX India, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Kalpataru, KPR Mill, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Max Financial Services, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Neuland Laboratories, NIIT Learning Systems, Novartis India, Park Medi World, Pfizer, Religare Enterprises, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, SKF India, Industrial Stove Kraft, Tata Power Company, Texmaco Rail Engineering, Thomas Cook India, Torrent Power, Ventive Hospitality, V Guard Industries, and Vinati Organics will release their fourth quarter results.
IPO Today
Goldline Pharmaceutical's initial public offer will open for subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹11.61 crore. The IPO will conclude on May 15.
Similarly, the RFBL Flexi Pack IPO will also open for subscription. The ₹35.33-crore book build IPO consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale. It will also close on May 15.
Simca Advertising’s initial public offer will open for subscription for the final day on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed to 0.65 times. The company is aiming to raise ₹58.04 crore from the primary market.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Gift Nifty is indicating another gap down opening for the domestic markets. Technically, Nifty index is trading on verge of breakdown from past couple of week long congestion range i.e. 23,800-24600 spot zone. Moving forward, sustenance below 23,800 spot levels will be a negative development that could drag it towards 23,500 and lower levels in immediate near term. Conversely, a sustained trading above 24,000 spot levels could lead it towards 24,150-24,350 spot levels.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivative research, Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivative research, Globe Capital Market
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Auto; here's why TVS Motor is top bet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s automobile sector is increasingly positioning itself for a structurally stronger growth cycle, supported by resilient consumer demand, improving profitability, and a rapidly evolving mobility landscape. While post-festive seasonality has moderated headline growth rates, underlying demand trends remain healthy across urban and rural markets, indicating that the sector’s recovery is becoming broader and more sustainable. Read more.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock picks: Anand James of Geojit recommends these 3 SMID shares to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anand James of Geojit Investments has recommended these three mid-and-smallcap stocks to buy today. Check target and other details.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Groww, IHCL, JSW Energy, Tata Power, HFCL shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, Tata Power, and HFCL shares will be in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,693
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,692.50, down 176 points.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ceasefire on life support: Trump calls Iran's proposal 'piece of garbage'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) discarded Iran's peace proposal plan, and said that the ceasefire stands on "life support". Read more.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise as fragile US-Iran ceasefire talks keep supply fears alive
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday as negotiations to end the war between the United States and Iran appeared fragile, with Tehran's response to a US proposal highlighting stark differences that kept supply concerns alive. Read more.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed; US-Iran tension in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders exercised caution amid high oil prices and deepening tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively.
The Kospi halted its record rally on Tuesday morning. It fell 3.12 per cent.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline on Trump's fragile ceasefire remark
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in early trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire between the Washington and Tehra is on a life support and at a fragile state. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.19 per cent higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.10 per cent higher.
Overnight, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.19 per cent higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.10 per cent higher.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Nifty50 Gift Nifty stock markets US markets Asia Markets Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude SME IPOs
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:55 AM IST