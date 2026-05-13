Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia markets fall; Trump-Xi meet in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 13, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty hinted that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,418, down 6.7 points.

On the external front, investors await the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled later today, where trade will be discussed.

They also assessed Washington’s harsh stance on Iran post Trump’s fragile ceasefire remark to get further cues about the geopolitical tension in West Asia.

Most Asian markets declined, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as a higher-than-expected US inflation print roiled risk sentiment amid the West Asia war. The S&P ASX 200 and CSI 300 were trading 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.50 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent higher.

Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.65 per cent down at $107.07 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 2.02 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today