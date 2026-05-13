Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia markets fall; Trump-Xi meet in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty was indicating a muted open for the Nifty50 amid mixed global cues. Most Asian markets declined in early trade
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 13, 2026: The GIFT Nifty hinted that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,418, down 6.7 points.
On the external front, investors await the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled later today, where trade will be discussed.
They also assessed Washington’s harsh stance on Iran post Trump’s fragile ceasefire remark to get further cues about the geopolitical tension in West Asia.
Most Asian markets declined, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as a higher-than-expected US inflation print roiled risk sentiment amid the West Asia war. The S&P ASX 200 and CSI 300 were trading 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.50 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent higher.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.65 per cent down at $107.07 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 2.02 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Balaji Amines, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DCM Shriram, DLF, eClerx Services, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Interarch Building Solutions, JSW Dulux, Kaynes Technology India, Kirloskar Brothers, LIC Housing Finance, Man Infraconstruction, Metropolis Healthcare, NLC India, Oil India, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Power Finance Corporation, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Redington, Sagar Cements, Sharda Cropchem, Signatureglobal (India), SKF India, Suven Life Sciences, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will release their fourth-quarter result on Wednesday.
IPO Today
Goldline Pharmaceutical's initial public offering will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹11.61 crore.
Similarly, the RFBL Flexi Pack IPO will also open for subscription for the seconday. The ₹35.33-crore book build IPO consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale.
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,990; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100. Read more.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, Tata Power, Cipla, RVNL, Dixon Technologies in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, Cipla, Rail Vikas Nigam, Dixon Technologies shares will be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,418
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,418, down 6.7 points.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall on teetering Iran ceasefire as Trump heads to China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising in three consecutive sessions, as investors awaited developments around the fragile ceasefire in the Iran war and US President Donald Trump headed to China for a high stakes summit with President Xi Jinping. Read more.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump set to meet Xi in Beijing as war, inflation weigh on his presidency
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a restless moment for a world worried about war, trade and artificial intelligence. Read more.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as a higher-than-expected US inflation print roiled risk sentiment amid the West Asia war. The S&P ASX 200 and CSI 300 were trading 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.50 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade mixed as traders await Trump-Xi meet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Wednesday morning as investors await the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled later today, where trade will be discussed.
The S&P 500 futures were down 0.02 per cent, while the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent higher.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent higher.
The S&P 500 futures were down 0.02 per cent, while the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent higher.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent higher.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 stock markets Q4 Results IPOs SME IPOs US-Iran tensions Trump-Xi meet Brent crude oil
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:53 AM IST