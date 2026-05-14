Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets trade mixed; Trump-Xi meet eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher. Asian markets were trading mixed as investors focused on the impending Trump-Xi meeting
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 14, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher as investors await the outcome of US President Donald Trump and the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting. The futures were quoted at 23,548, up 85 points.
Trump landed in Beijing for the high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart. Investors will parse the outcome of this meeting for clues about the future of the US-China relationship.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Thursday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng gained 0.47 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the CSI 300 was down 0.52 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.58 per cent and 1.2 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.14 per cent down.
Brent crude’s May future contract fell 0.31 per cent to $105.30 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. Geopolitical tension continued to cast a shadow on future oil supply.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.24 per cent and 1.68 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alivus Life Sciences, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Borana Weaves, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Centum Electronics, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, CMS Info Systems, Data Patterns (India), Dilip Buildcon, Deep Industries, Endurance Technologies, EPL, Galaxy Surfactants, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Construction Company, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), India Glycols, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JSW Steel, Jtekt India, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kalpataru Projects Internationa, KRBL, LT Foods, Global Health, Meghmani Organics, Muthoot Finance, NIIT, Nilkamal, Patel Engineering, Pearl Global Industries, Pitti Engineering, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Pricol, Prism Johnson, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sai Life Sciences, Saregama India, Sheela Foam, Sundaram-Clayton, TD Power Systems, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, United Spirits, Fujiyama Power Systems, Venkys (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Voltas, and Welspun Enterprises will release the fourth-quarter (Q4FY26) result.
IPO Today
Goldline Pharmaceutical's initial public offering enters its final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹11.61 crore.
Similarly, the RFBL Flexi Pack IPO will also open for subscription for the final day. The ₹35.33-crore book build IPO consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israeli drone strikes on vehicles in Lebanon kill 12, including 2 children
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israeli airstrikes Wednesday struck seven vehicles in Lebanon - three of them on the main highway just south of Beirut - killing 12 people including a woman and her two children, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. Read more.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,548
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,548, up 85 points.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge higher as investors eye Trump-Xi meeting amid Iran war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged up on Thursday as investors awaited a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day, as traders focused on the Iran war. Read more.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Thursday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the CSI 300 was down 1.10 per cent.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures gain; Trump lands in Beijing to meet Xi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asia session as investors await the outcome of US President Donald Trump and the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.58 per cent and 1.2 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.14 per cent down.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.58 per cent and 1.2 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.14 per cent down.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to the Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading stock markets US markets Asia Markets US-Iran tensions Trump-Xi meet Q4 Results SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 8:08 AM IST