Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets trade mixed; Trump-Xi meet eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 14, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading higher as investors await the outcome of US President Donald Trump and the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting. The futures were quoted at 23,548, up 85 points.

Trump landed in Beijing for the high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart. Investors will parse the outcome of this meeting for clues about the future of the US-China relationship

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Thursday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng gained 0.47 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the CSI 300 was down 0.52 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.58 per cent and 1.2 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.14 per cent down.

Brent crude’s May future contract fell 0.31 per cent to $105.30 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. Geopolitical tension continued to cast a shadow on future oil supply.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.24 per cent and 1.68 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today