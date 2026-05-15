Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; India hikes fuel prices; Asia markets decline
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty hinted at a higher open. Asian markets gave up early gains. OMC stocks in focus amid price hike
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 15, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a higher open amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,770, up 69 points.
The Government of India hiked petrol and diesel costs by ₹3 in four metro cities, marking the first price raise in four years.
On the external front, traders also kept an eye on the outcomes of the second day of the high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi said that Taiwan independence could be a bone of contention between the two countries if mishandled by Washington.
Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi topped the 8,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by record gains in Samsung Electronics amid continued optimism over artificial intelligence. However, the index erased gains and was down 2.6 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 0.58 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.77 per cent and 0.75 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was 1.12 per cent up at $106.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.43 per cent and 4.69 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Aether Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Arvind, Azad Engineering, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cochin Shipyard, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Devyani International, Fineotex Chemical, Fusion Finance, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, Gokul Agro Resources, Greenpanel Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NCC, NHPC, PDS, Power Grid Corporation of India, Premier Energies, Rane Holdings, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Steel Authority of India, S H Kelkar and Company, SJVN, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Solar Industries India, Somany Ceramics, Symphony, Tata Steel, Thangamayil Jewellery, Triveni Engineering & Industries, VIP Industries, and VST Tillers Tractors will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brics meeting sees Iran-UAE clash over West Asia conflict in Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia conflict were on full display on Thursday during the opening day of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, signalling the challenges the bloc faces in reaching a consensus position on the crisis. Read more.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,770
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,770, up 69 points.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eyeing passive income? Check out these 15 dividend paying stocks next week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors on Dalal Street looking to generate passive income from equity holdings can track shares of Larsen & Toubro, L&T Finance, L&T Technology Services, Sula Vineyards, Man Infraconstruction, Alicon Castalloy, Atishay, Metropolis Healthcare, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GM Breweries, Havells India, Jindal Saw, Vinyl Chemicals (India), and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution in the coming week, as these companies have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders. Read more.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: OMCs, Adani stocks, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, TMPV, HCC stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Group stocks, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, HCC, and oil marketing companies (OMCs) will be in focus on Friday. Here's why.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,686
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,686, down 15 points.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude price rises amid concerns over attacks at Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude prices rose as traders remained concerned about possibility of attacks and ship seizures weighed at the Strait of Hormuz. The May futures were trading 1.45 per cent higher at $107.25 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi topped the 8,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by record gains in Samsung Electronics amid continued optimism over artificial intelligence. However, the index erased gains and was down 2.6 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 0.58 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall; second day of Trump-Xi meet in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in early trade on Friday, while investors monitor developments from the second day of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.34 per cent and 0.27 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.77 per cent and 0.75 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Stock Market Today Nifty50 Gift Nifty Q4 Results LT Foods US-Iran tensions Xi-Trump meet Brent oil US markets Asia Markets Petrol prices
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:57 AM IST