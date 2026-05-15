Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; India hikes fuel prices; Asia markets decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 15, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a higher open amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,770, up 69 points.

On the external front, traders also kept an eye on the outcomes of the second day of the high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi said that Taiwan independence could be a bone of contention between the two countries if mishandled by Washington.

Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi topped the 8,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by record gains in Samsung Electronics amid continued optimism over artificial intelligence. However, the index erased gains and was down 2.6 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 0.58 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.77 per cent and 0.75 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88 per cent.

Brent crude’s May future contract was 1.12 per cent up at $106.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.43 per cent and 4.69 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today

Aether Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Arvind, Azad Engineering, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cochin Shipyard, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Devyani International, Fineotex Chemical, Fusion Finance, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, Gokul Agro Resources, Greenpanel Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NCC, NHPC, PDS, Power Grid Corporation of India, Premier Energies, Rane Holdings, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Steel Authority of India, S H Kelkar and Company, SJVN, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Solar Industries India, Somany Ceramics, Symphony, Tata Steel, Thangamayil Jewellery, Triveni Engineering & Industries, VIP Industries, and VST Tillers Tractors will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).