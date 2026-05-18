Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts fall on Trump's fresh warning to Iran
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading lower, tracking negative global cues.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 18, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as oil prices increased on renewed tension between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,529, down 114.90 points or 0.49 per cent.
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the time is ‘ticking fast’ for Iran, and warned that if Tehran does not make a decision soon, nothing will be left.
Asian markets declined amid concerns over the war in West Asia following Trump’s fresh warnings. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 1.06 per cent and 1.09 per cent down, respectively. Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.24 per cent and 1.07 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.54 per cent down.
Brent crude's May future contract was trading 1.78 per cent higher at $111.13 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.56 per cent and 2.61 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
63 Moons Technologies, Afcons Infrastructure, Ajax Engineering, Apollo Micro Systems, Astral, DOMS Industries, Electrosteel Castings, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, GE Vernova T&D India, HLE Glascoat, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Oil Corporation, Jain Resource Recycling, JK Paper, JSW Cement, Ola Electric Mobility, Puravankara, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Seamec, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Strides Pharma Science, Baazar Style Retail, Subros, Timken India, Triveni Turbine, VRL Logistics, and Zydus Wellness will release their fourth-qaurter (Q4FY26) result.
IPO Today
NFP Sampoorna Foods initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹24.53 crore from the primary markets.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates came under attack and as US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options on Iran. Read more.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares slip as drone attacks in Gulf lift oil prices, bond yields
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia share markets slipped on Monday as fresh drone attacks in the Gulf pushed up oil prices and bond yields, while the AI boom is set to be tested by earnings from tech-diva Nvidia this week. Read the Reuters' report.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall following Trump's fresh warning
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in the Asia session on fear of further worsening of the situation in West Asia after US President Donald Trump issued fresh threat to Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.53 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.24 per cent and 1.07 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.54 per cent down.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.24 per cent and 1.07 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.54 per cent down.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets US markets Asia Markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 Brent crude US-Iran tensions Brent crude oil
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:52 AM IST