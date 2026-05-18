Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts fall on Trump's fresh warning to Iran

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 18, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as oil prices increased on renewed tension between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,529, down 114.90 points or 0.49 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the time is ‘ticking fast’ for Iran, and warned that if Tehran does not make a decision soon, nothing will be left.

Asian markets declined amid concerns over the war in West Asia following Trump’s fresh warnings. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 1.06 per cent and 1.09 per cent down, respectively. Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.24 per cent and 1.07 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.54 per cent down.

Brent crude's May future contract was trading 1.78 per cent higher at $111.13 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.56 per cent and 2.61 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today