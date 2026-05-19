Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; OMCs in focus after second fuel price hike
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 19: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark index, Nifty50, was trading on a muted note with a positive bias. Most Asian markets rose
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 19, 2026: The GIFT Nifty hinted at a marginally higher open following a second price hike in domestic energy prices amid the prolonged US-Iran war. The futures were quoted at 23,684, up 26 points or 0.11 per cent.
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise on Tuesday, marking the second such hike in less than a week, as the unresolved hostilities in West Asia continued to disrupt energy supply from the Strait of Hormuz.
On the external front, most Asian markets were trading higher early Tuesday as US President Donald Trump said that a planned military strike was called off following the requests from other Middle Eastern countries.
Trump also said that a deal will be made that will be acceptable to the US and other countries in West Asia and will include no nuclear weapons.
The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were up 0.07 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Kospi fell 4.08 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.07 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.32 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was 2.11 per cent down at $109.74 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.32 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Anthem Biosciences, ASK Automotive, Automotive Axles, BASF India, Bharat Electronics, Black Buck, BLS International Services, Bluspring Enterprises, Borosil, Bosch Home Comfort India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dhanuka Agritech, Dredging Corporation of India, Dynamatic Technologies, Eureka Forbes, Fine Organic Industries, Godawari Power and Ispat, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hatsun Agro Product, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hindware Home Innovation, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Kirloskar Industries, Karnataka Bank, Mankind Pharma, C.E. Info Systems, Mayur Uniquoters, PG Electroplast, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes and Fittings, PTC India, RITES, Safari Industries India, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Siyaram Silk Mills, Trident, United Foodbrands, Viyash Scientific, WPIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Lifesciences will release their fourth-quarter (Q4FY26) result.
IPO Today
NFP Sampoorna Foods’ initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹24.53 crore from the primary markets.
Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹50.15 crore.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil drops over 2% after Trump says he holds off scheduled attack on Iran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack on Iran to allow for negotiations to end the war in the West Asia. Read more.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,90,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100. Read more.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anand James of Geojit bets on BEL, ELGI Equipments, and JSW Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments, is bullish on the shares of BEL, ELGI Equipments, and JSW Energy today. Read more.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani stocks, JSW Steel, Indian Oil, Astral, Lupin & OMC stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Group stocks, JSW Steel, Indian Oil, Astral, Lupin, and oil marketing companies will be in focus in Tuesday's session. Here's why.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Petrol, diesel prices raised by 90 paise in second rate hike in a week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week after state-run oil firms ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions. Read more.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,653
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 23,653.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Called off planned strikes on Iran at request of Gulf allies: Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said he is holding off on a military strike on Iran planned for Tuesday because "serious negotiations" are underway. Read more.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares mixed, bonds recover after oil eases on Trump's Iran comments
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday while bonds found their footing following a steep selloff after US President Donald Trump's decision to pause a planned attack on Iran and his claim there was a good chance of a nuclear deal sent oil prices lower. Read more.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures were trading lower in the Asian session as traders closely monitor tensions between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.1 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.07 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.32 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty Brent crude US-Iran tensions Q4 Results OMC stocks Petrol prices
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:52 AM IST