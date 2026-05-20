Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down nearly 200 pts; Rupee hits record low of 96.86/$
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a negative note. Asian markets declined on concern over the US-Iran tensions
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 20, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, fell sharply in early trade as concern about the US-Iran relationship weighed on investors’ minds. The futures were quoted at 23,414, down 198 points.
The US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a ‘big hit’ if no deal is reached soon. The lingering US-Iran tensions resulted in a spike in US bond yields as investors feared inflation may increase in the near future. The yields on longer-dated securities hit a multi-decade high.
Asian markets were mostly down on Wednesday morning as traders assessed the US-Iran tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.29 per cent and 0.93 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.65 and 0.67 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.84 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.24 per cent down at $111.01 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold futures were down 0.09 per cent, and Silver futures were up 0.64 per cent.
Q4 results today
Action Construction Equipment, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind SmartSpaces, Bosch, Carysil, Garware Technical Fibres, Grasim Industries, Honeywell Automation India, International Gemological Institute, Indiqube Spaces, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, LMW, Medplus Health Services, Metro Brands, Moschip Technologies, Samvardhana Motherson International, Protean eGov Technologies, Saatvik Green Energy, Sanghvi Movers, TeamLease Services, Veedol Corporation, Xpro India, Exicom, and Share India Securities will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
NFP Sampoorna Foods’ initial public offer will enter its final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹24.53 crore from the primary markets.
Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO will enter its second day of subscription . It’s a book-build issue of ₹50.15 crore.
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO and Harikanta Overseas IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits record low of 96.85 against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee slumped 32 paise to a new low of 96.85 against the US dollar. It settled at 96.53 a dollar on Tuesday.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, rights issue: ITC Hotels, 3 other stocks to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of ITC Hotels, GM Breweries, and Pearl Global Industries are set to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session as the stocks will trade ex-date on May 21, 2026, for their respective corporate actions. Meanwhile, AVG Logistics will also trade ex-date for its rights issue, according to BSE data. Read more.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump threatens to resume strikes on Iran if there's no agreement soon
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes on Iran in the coming days as part of the push for a deal to end the war, after he said he had just called off a US attack. Read more.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BPCL, Karnataka Bank, Hindalco, Mankind Pharma shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Karnataka Bank, Hindalco Industries, Mankind Pharma shares are in focus in Wednesday's session. Here's why.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,425
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,425, down 187 points.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Republican-led US Senate signals rising opposition to Trump's war in Iran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Republican-led US Senate signaled mounting opposition to continuing the Iran war in a procedural vote Tuesday, reflecting deepening political unease over a foreign conflict that is taking a financial toll on Americans. Read more.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline as US-Iran tension lingers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were mostly down on Wednesday morning as traders assessed the US-Iran tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.29 per cent and 0.93 per cent down, respectively.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran-linked exchange firms, oil vessels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States on Tuesday announced sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran's financial and petroleum networks, designating more than 50 companies, individuals and vessels accused of helping Tehran evade sanctions and generate billions of dollars in revenue. Read more.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade mixed; US-Iran tension in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Wednesday morning as traders assessed the tension between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.09 per cent, while the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.05 per cent down.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.65 and 0.67 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.84 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.65 and 0.67 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.84 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:54 AM IST