Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down nearly 200 pts; Rupee hits record low of 96.86/$

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 20, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, fell sharply in early trade as concern about the US-Iran relationship weighed on investors’ minds. The futures were quoted at 23,414, down 198 points.

The US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a ‘big hit’ if no deal is reached soon. The lingering US-Iran tensions resulted in a spike in US bond yields as investors feared inflation may increase in the near future. The yields on longer-dated securities hit a multi-decade high.

Asian markets were mostly down on Wednesday morning as traders assessed the US-Iran tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.29 per cent and 0.93 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.65 and 0.67 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.84 per cent.

Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.24 per cent down at $111.01 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold futures were down 0.09 per cent, and Silver futures were up 0.64 per cent.

Q4 results today