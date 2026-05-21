Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; Asia mkts gain; Trump says Iran deal in final stage
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive open for the benchmark Nifty50 index. Asian markets advanced in early trade on hope for a US-Iran peace deal
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 21, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with gains, tracking similar moves in global equities on hope for peace between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,815, up 146 points.
US President Donald Trump said that his administration is in the final stage of negotiations with Iran, according to a White House Pool report. This raised hopes of an easing of hostilities in West Asia and a potential end to energy disruptions.
Asian shares were mostly trading higher on Thursday morning due to an improved risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 3 per cent after data showed that exports rose at the fastest pace since January.
South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.08 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.54 per cent higher.
Brent crude price rose on uncertainty over a truce between the US and Iran. Although Trump said that they are in the final stage of negotiation, he has also threatened to further attack if a deal is not reached soon. Iran also warned of an attack and extending its full control of the Strait of Hormuz.
The May future contract was quoting at $105.43 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.39 per cent.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.38 per cent and 0.65 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Dr. Agarwals Health Care, Ashoka Buildcon, Aurobindo Pharma, Bikaji Foods International, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Datamatics Global Services, Dee Development Engineers, Emami, Engineers India, Flair Writing Industries, Gail (India), Ganesha Ecosphere, GMM Pfaudler, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Foods, Honasa Consumer, ICRA, Igarashi Motors India, ITC, Le Travenues Technology, Juniper Hotels, LG Electronics India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lux Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Navneet Education, Nucleus Software Exports, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Page Industries, Prestige Estates Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RateGain Travel Technologies, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, RPSG Ventures, Sandhar Technologies, Sharda Motor Industries, Sun TV Network, Vaibhav Global, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, VA Tech Wabag, Wakefit Innovations, Welspun Corp, WeWork India Management, JSW Cement Sudeep Pharma, India Tourism Development Corporation, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Alpex Solar, and DP Abhushan will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
Teamtech Formwork Solutions' initial public offer will enter its final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹50.15 crore.
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO and Harikanta Overseas IPO will enter their second day of subscription on Thursday.
Bio Medica Laboratories and Autofurnish IPOs will open for subscription on Thursday. Both are book-build issues worth ₹52.43 crore and ₹14.60 crore, respectively.
Similarly, Q-Line Biotec IPO will also open for subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹214.48 crore.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bosch, ABCL, Whirlpool India, Jubilant Foodworks shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bosch, Whirlpool of India, Aditya Birla Capital, and Reliance Industries are some of the key stocks to watch today. Here's why.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,798
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,798, up 129 points.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets advance on hope for US-Iran peace
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares were mostly trading higher on Thursday morning due to an improved risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 3 per cent after data showed that exports rose at the fastest pace since January.
South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia Q1 result beats Wall Street estimates on massive AI chip demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results surpassed Wall Street's expectations once again, fuelled by massive demand for its high-end AI chips. Read more.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures fell in early trade on Thursday as traders assessed the tension in West Asia. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.17 and 0.15 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.08 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.54 per cent higher.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.08 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.54 per cent higher.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE US markets Asia Markets stock markets stock market trading Nifty50 Q4 Results SME IPOs IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 7:57 AM IST