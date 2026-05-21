Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; Asia mkts gain; Trump says Iran deal in final stage

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 21, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with gains, tracking similar moves in global equities on hope for peace between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,815, up 146 points.

US President Donald Trump said that his administration is in the final stage of negotiations with Iran, according to a White House Pool report. This raised hopes of an easing of hostilities in West Asia and a potential end to energy disruptions.

Asian shares were mostly trading higher on Thursday morning due to an improved risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 3 per cent after data showed that exports rose at the fastest pace since January.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.08 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.54 per cent higher.

Brent crude price rose on uncertainty over a truce between the US and Iran. Although Trump said that they are in the final stage of negotiation, he has also threatened to further attack if a deal is not reached soon. Iran also warned of an attack and extending its full control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The May future contract was quoting at $105.43 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.39 per cent.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.38 per cent and 0.65 per cent higher, respectively.

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