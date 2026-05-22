Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Most Asian markets gain; US-Iran talks in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50's performance, was trading on a muted note with a positive note. Most Asian markets gained
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with marginal gains, tracking mixed global cues as traders focused on the US-Iran diplomatic talks. The futures were quoted at 23,657, up 25 points.
Iran intends to keep its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, which may complicate the negotiation with the US, as Tehran abandoning its nuclear program has been a key aim of President Donald Trump’s military action, according to reports.
Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning, tracking similar overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.83 per cent after data showed the core inflation in the country rose less than expected.
South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.38 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures settled 0.17 per cent and 0.55 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09 per cent up.
Brent’s May futures contract rose as concern rose about the US-Iran peace talks as Tehran clarified its intent to keep its enriched uranium reserve in the country. The futures were quoted at $104.86, up 2.22 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.35 per cent and 0.30 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Century Plyboards (India), Colgate Palmolive (India), DAM Capital Advisors, Eicher Motors, EIH Associated Hotels, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Electronics Mart India, Hindalco Industries, Indigo Paints, Jubilant Pharmova, Maharashtra Seamless, Minda Corporation, Info Edge (India), The Ramco Cements, Shilpa Medicare, Star Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TTK Prestige, Unichem Laboratories, NTPC Green Energy, Fortis Healthare, Narayana Hrudayalaya, 3M India, Ircon International, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Max Estates, Greenlam Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Gokaldas Exports, Zota Health Care, TruAlt Bioenergy, H.G. Infra Engineering, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Kolte Patil Developers, Prakash Industries, Marsons, and Morepen Laboratories will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO and Harikanta Overseas IPO will enter their final day of subscription on Thursday.
Bio Medica Laboratories and Autofurnish IPOs will open for subscription for the second day. Both are book-build issues worth ₹52.43 crore and ₹14.60 crore, respectively.
Similarly, Q-Line Biotec IPO will also enter its second day. The company is seeking to raise ₹214.48 crore.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,665
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,665, up 33 points.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US wants to sell India as much energy as it can buy, says Marco Rubio
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday stated that Washington is actively engaged in discussions with India to significantly broaden energy cooperation, confirming that the strategic partnership will be a focal point during his upcoming official visit to New Delhi. Read more.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strait of Hormuz closure threatens recession rivaling 2008: Rapidan Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A closure of the Strait of Hormuz through August raises the risk of an economic downturn that comes close to the scale of the Great Recession in 2008, according to Rapidan Energy Group. Read more.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets gain; Japan's Nikkei 225 rises 3% post core inflation data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning, tracking similar overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.83 per cent after data showed the core inflation in the country rose less than expected.
South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.38 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asian shares as traders monitored the US and Iran peace deal effort. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.25 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures settled 0.17 per cent and 0.55 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09 per cent up.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures settled 0.17 per cent and 0.55 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09 per cent up.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to the Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex Markets MARKET LIVE US markets Asia Markets Nifty50 Stock Market Today stock market trading SME IPOs Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent oil Brent crude
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:59 AM IST