Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Most Asian markets gain; US-Iran talks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with marginal gains, tracking mixed global cues as traders focused on the US-Iran diplomatic talks. The futures were quoted at 23,657, up 25 points.

Iran intends to keep its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, which may complicate the negotiation with the US, as Tehran abandoning its nuclear program has been a key aim of President Donald Trump’s military action, according to reports.

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning, tracking similar overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.83 per cent after data showed the core inflation in the country rose less than expected.

South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.38 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures settled 0.17 per cent and 0.55 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09 per cent up.

Brent’s May futures contract rose as concern rose about the US-Iran peace talks as Tehran clarified its intent to keep its enriched uranium reserve in the country. The futures were quoted at $104.86, up 2.22 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.35 per cent and 0.30 per cent down, respectively.

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