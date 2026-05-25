Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 200 pts; Nikkei 225 hits new high on US-Iran peace hope
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 25: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up opening as traders hope that the US and Iran may reach a deal to end hostilities in West Asia
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open, tracking positive global cues amid hopes of the US-Iran deal. The futures were quoted at 23,976, up 232 points.
US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran are advancing in a constructive manner. He also informed his negotiators not to rush into a deal, as time is on Washington’s side.
Asian markets advanced on Monday morning, with Japan’s benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, topping the 65,000 level for the first time. The index was up 3.12 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.36 per cent and 0.86 per cent higher, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent up.
Brent crude dropped as much as 5 per cent as investors hoped that the expected truce between the US and Iran may soon open the Strait of Hormuz. The May future contract was down 3.92 per cent at $99.48 per barrel.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.98 per cent and 2.97 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Awfis Space Solutions, Container Corporation of India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Fiem Industries, IFB Industries, Insolation Energy, Jindal Worldwide, KSH International, NBCC (India), NESCO, Pine Labs, Poly Medicure, Hitachi Energy India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Saksoft, Shriram Properties, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Surya Roshni, Suzlon Energy, and Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
Yaashvi Jewellers initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday. The company is aiming to raise ₹43.88 crore from the primary market.
Bio Medica Laboratories and Autofurnish IPOs will enter their final day. Both are book-build issues worth ₹52.43 crore and ₹14.60 crore, respectively.
Similarly, Q-Line Biotec IPO will also enter its final day. The company is seeking to raise ₹214.48 crore.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil falls 4% to two-week low as US-Iran seen moving closer to peace deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices hit two-week lows on Monday on optimism that the US and Iran were moving closer towards a peace deal even though they remained at odds over key issues, including blockades on the Strait of Hormuz that continued to restrict oil supply from the West Asia. Read more.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Any Iran deal will involve no cash, differ from Obama-era agreement: Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump said that any future deal with Iran under his administration would involve no financial concessions and would be fundamentally different from the agreement reached during former US President Barack Obama's tenure. Read more.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei crosses 65,000 for first time; Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets advanced on Monday morning, with Japan’s benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, topping the 65,000 level for the first time. The index was up 3.12 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.36 per cent and 0.86 per cent higher, respectively.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures advance on hopes for US-Iran peace deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures advanced in early trade on Monday as traders hoped that the US and Iran may reach a deal to end hostilities in West Asia. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were up 0.74 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent up.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent up.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers, Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude stock markets
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:45 AM IST