Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 200 pts; Nikkei 225 hits new high on US-Iran peace hope

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open, tracking positive global cues amid hopes of the US-Iran deal. The futures were quoted at 23,976, up 232 points.

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran are advancing in a constructive manner. He also informed his negotiators not to rush into a deal , as time is on Washington’s side.

Asian markets advanced on Monday morning, with Japan’s benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, topping the 65,000 level for the first time. The index was up 3.12 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.36 per cent and 0.86 per cent higher, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent up.

Brent crude dropped as much as 5 per cent as investors hoped that the expected truce between the US and Iran may soon open the Strait of Hormuz . The May future contract was down 3.92 per cent at $99.48 per barrel.

The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.98 per cent and 2.97 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today