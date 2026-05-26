Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Kospi hits new high; US launches strikes at Iran

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 26, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading slightly lower. The futures were quoted at 24,035, down 28 points.

The US launched fresh strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday morning despite ongoing negotiations. The strikes were conducted to protect US troops from the Iranian forces, reports said, citing US Central Command.

South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high amid uncertainty over the US-Iran relations. The index was up 2.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were down 0.46 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

Brent crude rose on Tuesday morning as the US’s strikes on Iran weighed on hopes for a peace deal. The May future contract rose 2.31 per cent to $98.36 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.83 per cent and 2.5 per cent lower, respectively.

Q4 results today