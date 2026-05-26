Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Kospi hits new high; US launches strikes at Iran
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open as risk sentiment took a hit after the US conducted new strikes in Iran amid peace talks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 26, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly lower. The futures were quoted at 24,035, down 28 points.
The US launched fresh strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday morning despite ongoing negotiations. The strikes were conducted to protect US troops from the Iranian forces, reports said, citing US Central Command.
South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high amid uncertainty over the US-Iran relations. The index was up 2.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were down 0.46 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.
Brent crude rose on Tuesday morning as the US’s strikes on Iran weighed on hopes for a peace deal. The May future contract rose 2.31 per cent to $98.36 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.83 per cent and 2.5 per cent lower, respectively.
Q4 results today
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Siemens, Venus Pipes, Transrail Lighting, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Landmark Cars, Kirloskar Electric, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), JK Tyre, EIH, EID Parry, Gandhar Oil, Transport Corporation of India (TCI), Redtape, Kaveri Seed Company, Honda India Power Products, Goodluck India Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Astra Microwave Products, AIA Engineering Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia, Ion Exchange, GIC, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Gas, Brainbees Solutions, Timex Group India, Sumitomo Chemical India, Steel Strips Wheels, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Senco Gold, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides, Popular Vehicles and Services, Jash Engineering, Carraro India, Camlin Fine Sciences, and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
Yaashvi Jewellers' initial public offer enters the second day of subscription. The company is aiming to raise ₹43.88 crore from the primary market.
SMR Jewels IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹67.23 crore. The price band for the issue is ₹128 to ₹135 per share. The lot size is 1,000 shares.
Similarly, Rajnandini Fashion India IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday. The company seeks to raise ₹18.21 crore through the initial offer. The price band for this offer is ₹59 to ₹63 per share. The lot size for an application is 2,000 shares.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,038
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quted at 24,038, down 26 points.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US strikes southern Iran, including missile launch sites, in 'self-defence'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US military said it carried out "self-defence" strikes in southern Iran, including on missile launch sites and boats placing mines, even as President Donald Trump said on social media that negotiations were "proceeding nicely". Read more.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent rises 2% as US military strikes Iranian boats, missile launch sites
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude futures rose nearly 2 per cent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the US military carried out strikes in southern Iran in what it described as defensive actions, keeping markets on edge as a deal to end the war eludes both sides. Read more.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline; Kospi hits a new high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high amid uncertainty over the US-Iran relations. The index was up 2.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were down 0.46 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures advanced on Tuesday morning as traders assessed the latest development in the US and Iran tension. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.63 per cent and 0.64 per cent higher, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty stock markets stock market trading US-Iran tensions Brent crude Q4 Results SME IPOs
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:47 AM IST