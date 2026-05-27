Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty above 23,900; SMIDs outperform; ONGC shares drop 4%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 0.28 per cent and 0.30 per cent higher, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex opened lower as private banks, oil, and gas stocks weighed.
The US carried out strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday, despite Washington constantly claiming that the negotiations are on and a deal is likely to be reached soon. This underscored the fragile state of the ceasefire between the two countries, weighing on investors’ minds.
Q4 results today
Twentyfirst Century Management Services, AB Cotspin India, Accel, ACE Edutrend, Achyut Healthcare, Advait Energy Transitions, Axiscades Technologies, AJC Jewel Manufacturers, Ashiana Housing, Bajaj Steel Industries, Bajel Projects, Bal Pharma, Bata India, Blue Chip India, Coffee Day Enterprises, Concord Drugs, Cello World, DCX Systems, Dynamic Industries, Elgi Equipments, Futuristic Securities, Gillette India, Global Defence Industries, GMR Airports, Godavari Drugs, IFL Enterprises, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, Indostar Capital Finance, Indo Credit Capital, KIOCL, Mudra Financial Services, One Point One Solutions, PC Jeweller, Ramky Infrastructure, and Shalby will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
Yaashvi Jewellers' initial public offer enters its third day of subscription. The company is aiming to raise ₹43.88 crore from the primary market.
SMR Jewels IPO will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹67.23 crore. The price band for the issue is ₹128 to ₹135 per share. The lot size is 1,000 shares.
Similarly, Rajnandini Fashion India IPO will enter their second day of subscription. The company seeks to raise ₹18.21 crore through the initial offer. The price band for this offer is ₹59 to ₹63 per share. The lot size for an application is 2,000 shares
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At opening, the NSE Nifty50 was trading flat at 23,915.60 levels.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens in green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened flat at 76,045.01 levels, up by marginal 35.31 points or 0.05 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex settled almost flat at 75,940.30 levels, down by 69.40 points or 0.09 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 slipped by marginal 33.35 points or 0.14 per cent to 23,880.35 levels.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 5 paise weaker at 95.74 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.69 a dollar.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,880; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900. Read more.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain close on May 28 for Bakri Id
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty50 — will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id. Read more.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks! Bajaj Auto, Uno Minda, 12 others to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income opportunities from dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and 10 other companies today, as these firms have announced dividend payouts for shareholders. Read more.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, PhysicsWallah, ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MobiKwik, Sun Pharma, J&K Tyre, and Elgi Equipments are among some of the top stocks to remain in focus during today's trading session. Here's why.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,901
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,901, down 79 points.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Approx $20.6 billion of tariff refunds on way to importers: US govt
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Approximately $20.6 billion is on its way to importers who successfully filed claims using the new web portal developed by US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday in a court filing. Read more.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Q4 Results SME IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude highest stock markets
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:00 AM IST