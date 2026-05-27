Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty above 23,900; SMIDs outperform; ONGC shares drop 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open on a negative note as traders monitor the US-Iran tension.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex opened lower as private banks, oil, and gas stocks weighed.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens flat Stock Market LIVE Updates: At opening, the NSE Nifty50 was trading flat at 23,915.60 levels.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens in green Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened flat at 76,045.01 levels, up by marginal 35.31 points or 0.05 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-market Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex settled almost flat at 75,940.30 levels, down by 69.40 points or 0.09 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 slipped by marginal 33.35 points or 0.14 per cent to 23,880.35 levels.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 5 paise weaker at 95.74 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.69 a dollar.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,880; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900 Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900. The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900. Read more.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain close on May 28 for Bakri Id Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty50 — will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id. Indian benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty50 — will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id. Read more.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks! Bajaj Auto, Uno Minda, 12 others to remain in focus today Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income opportunities from dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and 10 other companies today, as these firms have announced dividend payouts for shareholders. Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income opportunities from dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and 10 other companies today, as these firms have announced dividend payouts for shareholders. Read more.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, PhysicsWallah, ONGC, Siemens, IRCTC shares in focus Stock Market LIVE Updates: MobiKwik, Sun Pharma, J&K Tyre, and Elgi Equipments are among some of the top stocks to remain in focus during today's trading session. MobiKwik, Sun Pharma, J&K Tyre, and Elgi Equipments are among some of the top stocks to remain in focus during today's trading session. Here's why.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,901 Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,901, down 79 points.