Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down over 100 pts; Asia markets rise on signs of US-Iran deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 index as traders focused on the signs of the US-Iran peace deal
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 29, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, fell over 100 points on early trade amid mixed signs of the US-Iran peace deal. The futures were quoted at 23,894, down 103 points.
The US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day truce renewal as both work to reach an agreement to end the war, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The 60-day truce deal awaits President Donald Trump’s approval.
Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces had fired missiles at unspecified targets on late Thursday. Earlier, the Pentagon said that Tehran had fired ballistic missiles at Kuwait and launched attack drones in and around the Strait of Hormuz.Most Asian markets advanced in early trade on Friday morning as reports suggest possibility of a trade deal between the US and Iran amid renewed tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were up 2.12 per cent and 2.15, respectively. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.91 per cent.
Brent crude prices declined in early trade on Friday on signs of a possible truce between the US and Iran. The May future contract was down 0.23 per cent at $93.44 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.10 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Asian Paints, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, BEML, Blue Chip India, Concord Biotech, Valor Estate, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, InterGlobe Aviation, Inox Green Energy Services, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Inox Wind, Ipca Laboratories, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Olectra Greentech, NMDC, NIBE, Praveg, and Tega Industries will release their fourth-quarter results (Q4FY26).
IPO Today
SMR Jewels IPO will enter its final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹67.23 crore. The price band for the issue is ₹128 to ₹135 per share. The lot size is 1,000 shares.
Similarly, Rajnandini Fashion India IPO will enter the final day of subscription. The company seeks to raise ₹18.21 crore through the initial offer. The price band for this offer is ₹59 to ₹63 per share. The lot size for an application is 2,000 shares.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Gift Nifty is indicating a muted opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty index is showing signs of further consolidation, with immediate resistance around the 24,200 spot level. Immediate support on the downside is placed around the 23,800 spot level. A sustained trade below 23,800 spot could drag it towards 23,600 and lower levels in the immediate near term. Hence, Globe Capital Market suggest traders maintain a stock- and sector-specific trading approach.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivative research, Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivative research, Globe Capital Market
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, Iran standoff over Strait of Hormuz: A test of 'who will blink first'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Naval blockades, military history has shown, require patience. That is not the leading attribute of the American commander in chief. So when President Trump imposed a blockade of Iranian ports in April, the quick result he was looking for — a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic — was not in the cards. Wearing down an enemy with a blockade can take months or years, military experts say, and certainly not weeks. Read more.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks picks: Analyst suggest buying Bajaj Auto, Chambal Fertilisers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying Bajaj Auto, Chambal Fertilisers, Premier Energies; check target here.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Lupin, Wipro, Asian Paints, Ireda, Tata Elxsi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashok Leyland, Alkem Laboratories, PhysicsWallah, GMR Airports, InterGlobe Aviation, NMDC, and Glenmark Pharma are among the top stocks to remain in focus today. Here's why.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,885
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,885, down 115 points.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets advance on signs of US-Iran trade deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets advanced in early trade on Friday morning as reports suggest possibility of a trade deal between the US and Iran amid renewed tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were up 2.12 per cent and 2.15, respectively.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anthropic valued at $965 bn after latest funding round, eclipsing OpenAI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anthropic PBC raised $65 billion in a funding round that valued the artificial intelligence company at $965 billion including the new investment, eclipsing rival OpenAI’s value for the first time. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a flat note in the Asian trade session as traders hoped that the US and Iran will release an agreement to end the war soon amid tension in West Asia. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.01 per cent and 0.03 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.91 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.91 per cent.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets US markets Asia Markets stock markets stock market trading Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions Brent crude Q4 Results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:03 AM IST