Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down over 100 pts; Asia markets rise on signs of US-Iran deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 29, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, fell over 100 points on early trade amid mixed signs of the US-Iran peace deal. The futures were quoted at 23,894, down 103 points.

Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces had fired missiles at unspecified targets on late Thursday. Earlier, the Pentagon said that Tehran had fired ballistic missiles at Kuwait and launched attack drones in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Most Asian markets advanced in early trade on Friday morning as reports suggest possibility of a trade deal between the US and Iran amid renewed tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were up 2.12 per cent and 2.15, respectively. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.91 per cent. The US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day truce renewal as both work to reach an agreement to end the war, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The 60-day truce deal awaits President Donald Trump’s approval.Most Asian markets advanced in early trade on Friday morning as reports suggest possibility of a trade deal between the US and Iran amid renewed tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were up 2.12 per cent and 2.15, respectively.Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.91 per cent.

Brent crude prices declined in early trade on Friday on signs of a possible truce between the US and Iran. The May future contract was down 0.23 per cent at $93.44 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.10 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively.

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