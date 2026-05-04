Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; traders await West Bengal & Kerala election results
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty signaled a positive start for the Nifty50 index amid gains in Asian equities. Traders await the outcome of assembly elections
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 index may open higher, tracking gains in Asian peers and low oil prices. The futures were quoted at 24,236.50, up 138 points.
On the domestic front, market participants will monitor the outcome of assembly elections in four states and one union territory on Monday.
Asia-Pacific share indices advanced in early trade on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi scaling a fresh high as oil prices fell. Strong earnings reports from Wall Street technology firms also added to the positive sentiment.
The Kospi and the Nikkei 225 were trading 3.45 per cent and 0.38 per cent higher, respectively. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.29 per cent and 0.89 per cent higher, as traders parsed earnings from Apple Inc and Caterpillar, looking past a hotter-than-expected inflation data and ongoing US-Iran tension.
Brent crude slumped as much as 2.45 per cent in Monday’s session as US President Donald Trump announced operation ‘Freedom’, under which Washington will ensure safe passage for stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude erased losses and was trading 0.06 per cent higher at $108.24 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent and 0.25 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Ather Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, IIFL Capital Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, KEI Industries, Manappuram Finance, NACL Industries, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SG Mart, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies, Wockhardt, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ambuja Cements, Ather Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Computer Age Management Services, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, Godrej Properties, IIFL Capital Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, KEI Industries, Latent View Analytics, Manappuram Finance, NACL Industries, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, SG Mart, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies, and Wockhardt will release their fourth-quarter results.
IPO Today
OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription on Monday. The issue was subscribed 0.25 times on the first day. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market.
Value 360 Communications IPO will enter the final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹41.69 crore.
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription on Monday. The company is aiming to raise ₹3,405.00 from the IPO.
Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will also open for subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US announces 'Project Freedom' to escort stranded ships through Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said the US Navy will start guiding foreign stranded ships to safety through the Strait of Hormuz from Monday and warned Iran that any interference in the process would be dealt with forcefully. Read more.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning as traders assessed the latest development in West Asia tensions. The Dow Jones futures were trading 0.06 per cent down, while the S&P 500 futures rose 0.10 per cent higher.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.29 per cent and 0.89 per cent higher, as traders parsed earnings from Apple Inc and Caterpillar, looking past a hotter-than-expected inflation data and ongoing US-Iran tension. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.31 per cent down.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude Railtel Corporation of India ACC Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Assembly elections stock markets Asia Markets US markets
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:04 AM IST