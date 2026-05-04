Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; traders await West Bengal & Kerala election results

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 index may open higher, tracking gains in Asian peers and low oil prices. The futures were quoted at 24,236.50, up 138 points.

On the domestic front, market participants will monitor the outcome of assembly elections in four states and one union territory on Monday.

Asia-Pacific share indices advanced in early trade on Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi scaling a fresh high as oil prices fell. Strong earnings reports from Wall Street technology firms also added to the positive sentiment.

The Kospi and the Nikkei 225 were trading 3.45 per cent and 0.38 per cent higher, respectively. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.29 per cent and 0.89 per cent higher, as traders parsed earnings from Apple Inc and Caterpillar, looking past a hotter-than-expected inflation data and ongoing US-Iran tension.

Brent crude slumped as much as 2.45 per cent in Monday’s session as US President Donald Trump announced operation ‘Freedom’ , under which Washington will ensure safe passage for stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude erased losses and was trading 0.06 per cent higher at $108.24 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent and 0.25 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today