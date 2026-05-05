Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Brent tops $110 on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 5, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,041, down 165 points or 0.68 per cent.

The US and Iran have exchanged fire at the Strait of Hormuz since their month-old ceasefire, which raised fears that the geopolitical tensions would persist longer than expected and weigh on global growth , according to reports.

To add to the woes, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the UAE, and reportedly fired at a South Korean cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets were closed for holidays. The Hang Seng was down over 1 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.41 per cent and 1.13 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent.

Brent crude jumped as much as 6.5 per cent to $115.30 per barrel in the previous session due to renewed tension between the US and Iran. Despite erasing gains in the Asia session, it continued to trade at elevated levels.

The May future contract was trading 0.63 per cent down at $113.72 per barrel.