Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Brent tops $110 on renewed US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the benchmark index, Nifty50, as oil prices remained elevated amid renewed US-Iran tensions
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 5, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,041, down 165 points or 0.68 per cent.
The US and Iran have exchanged fire at the Strait of Hormuz since their month-old ceasefire, which raised fears that the geopolitical tensions would persist longer than expected and weigh on global growth , according to reports.
To add to the woes, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the UAE, and reportedly fired at a South Korean cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump, who announced that the US will ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, said that Iran ‘will be blown off the face of earth’ if it targets the US ships protecting cargo vessels.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets were closed for holidays. The Hang Seng was down over 1 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.41 per cent and 1.13 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent.
Brent crude jumped as much as 6.5 per cent to $115.30 per barrel in the previous session due to renewed tension between the US and Iran. Despite erasing gains in the Asia session, it continued to trade at elevated levels.
The May future contract was trading 0.63 per cent down at $113.72 per barrel.
The Gold futures were up 0.38 per cent, while the Silver futures were trading 0.32 per cent lower.
Q4 results today
Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Aeroflex Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, GNG Electronics, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gallantt Ispat, GHCL, Hero MotoCorp, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, PTC India Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Shoppers Stop, S.J.S. Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SRF, United Breweries, and Voltamp Transformers will release its fourth-quarter results.
IPO Today
OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will enter its final day of subscription on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed to 0.63 times on the first day. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market.
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company is aiming to raise ₹3,405.00 from the IPO. Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will enter its second day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty index retraced back slightly following a sharp up move on Wednesday. This kind of retracement following a sharp rise is a normal market behaviour. We are hopeful of a positive move up to 24,350-24,400 spot levels unless there is any fresh escalation in the Middle East. I would like to reiterate this kind of news driven volatility takes time to subside.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down 130 points
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,076, down 130 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil eases after surge as US bid to reopen Strait of Hormuz calms markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices eased on Tuesday after climbing by as much as 6 per cent in the previous session on signs the US Navy is loosening Iran's closure of the key Strait of Hormuz waterway, potentially opening up supply from the key Middle East producing area. Read more.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran will be 'blown off Earth' if it attacks US ships in Hormuz: Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if they attack US vessels escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading with marginal gains as traders assessed the developments in West Asia. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.41 per cent and 1.13 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard' live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Gift Nifty stock markets Tata Technologies US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:00 AM IST