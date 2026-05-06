Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 200 pts; Kospi hits new high; US seeks Iran deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 06: The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start as oil prices fell after the US said that they are attempting to finalise a deal with Iran
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher as oil prices declined on signals of a possible deal between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,311.50, up 205 points or 85 per cent.
US President Donald Trump said that Project Freedom, an effort to ensure the safe passage of ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, will be paused briefly as Washington assesses whether an agreement can be reached with Iran.
South Korea’s Kospi extended its record rally and was trading 5.6 per cent higher. The Hang Seng and the S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.04 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up.
Brent crude prices were trading 1.49 per cent down at $108.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as traders hoped for a resolution between the US and Iran.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.46 per cent and 2.29 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Apcotex Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Arvind Fashions, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, Birlasoft, Capillary Technologies India, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, eMudhra, Firstsource Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Greaves Cotton, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hexaware Technologies, Home First Finance Company India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KPIT Technologies, Meesho, Muthoot Microfin, One 97 Communications, PB Fintech, Polycab India, Radico Khaitan, Rane (Madras), R Systems International, Shree Cement, South Indian Bank, and Sula Vineyards will release their fourth-quarter result.
IPO Today
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The issue was subscribed 0.71 times on the second day. The company is aiming to raise ₹3,405.00 from the IPO. Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will enter its final day. It was subscribed 7.74 times on the second day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall over $2 after Trump pauses Strait opening for possible deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US oil futures fell on Wednesday morning by over $2 after US President Donald Trump said an operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will be paused for a short period to see whether an agreement can be finalised and signed. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump pauses Project Freedom in Hormuz in push for deal with Iran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said he would pause a US-led effort to help stranded ships exit the Strait of Hormuz to see if an agreement with Iran to end the war could be reached. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: South Korea’s Kospi crosses 7,000 mark for first time; Samsung hits $1 trillion valutaion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid hopes for a possible end to US-Iran hostilities, which has been disrupting energy supply, South Korea’s Kospi extended its record rally to scale a fresh high. The Kospi jumped 6.1 per cent to a new high of 7,362.02.
Samsung Electronics shares surged 10 per cent and crossed a $1 trillion valuation as trader continued to buy into the artificial intelligence (AI) theme, according to reports.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures rise on hopes for US-Iran peace deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in Asian trade hours as traders hoped for a possible resolution to the US-Iran war in West Asia.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.29 per cent higher, each.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock markets US stocks Asia stocks stock market trading Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions IPOs Nifty50
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:47 AM IST