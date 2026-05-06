Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 200 pts; Kospi hits new high; US seeks Iran deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher as oil prices declined on signals of a possible deal between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,311.50, up 205 points or 85 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said that Project Freedom , an effort to ensure the safe passage of ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, will be paused briefly as Washington assesses whether an agreement can be reached with Iran.

South Korea’s Kospi extended its record rally and was trading 5.6 per cent higher. The Hang Seng and the S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.04 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up.

Brent crude prices were trading 1.49 per cent down at $108.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as traders hoped for a resolution between the US and Iran.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.46 per cent and 2.29 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today