Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Asia markets trade higher; US-Iran talks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 7, 2026: The The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open flat amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,439, down 7.9 points or 0.03 per cent.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time as trading resumed after a long holiday. The index was trading 5.35 per cent higher.

The Hang Seng was trading 1.34 per cent higher, while the CSI 300 was 0.01 per cent down.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.24 per cent and 1.46 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.02 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite scaled a fresh high in Wednesday's session.

Brent crude prices rose in Asian trade hours as tension between the US and Iran rose after US President Donald Trump threatened that Tehran would be bombed at a much higher level if they don’t agree to a peace deal.

Its May future contract was trading 0.56 per cent higher at 101.84 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.