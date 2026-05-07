Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Asia markets trade higher; US-Iran talks in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated the Nifty50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 7, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open flat amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,439, down 7.9 points or 0.03 per cent.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time as trading resumed after a long holiday. The index was trading 5.35 per cent higher.
The Hang Seng was trading 1.34 per cent higher, while the CSI 300 was 0.01 per cent down.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.24 per cent and 1.46 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.02 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite scaled a fresh high in Wednesday's session.
Brent crude prices rose in Asian trade hours as tension between the US and Iran rose after US President Donald Trump threatened that Tehran would be bombed at a much higher level if they don’t agree to a peace deal.
Its May future contract was trading 0.56 per cent higher at 101.84 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.72 per cent and 1.82 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
ACME Solar Holdings, Apollo Pipes, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bharat Forge, Biocon, CCL Products (India), Ceigall India, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Gateway Distriparks, Globus Spirits, Gravita India, Indoco Remedies, Innova Captab, Kennametal India, Lupin, MRF, NOCIL, NRB Bearings, Pidilite Industries, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Route Mobile, Sirca Paints India, Sonata Software, Stylam Industries, Thermax, Thyrocare Technologies, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, V-Mart Retail, Westlife Foodworld, and Wonderla Holidays will release their fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE, MRF, L&T, Paytm, Meesho, Biocon, Bajaj Auto shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE, MRF, Larsen & Toubro, One97 Communication, Meesho, Biocon, and Bajaj Auto shares will be in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,433
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,433, down 15 points.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise as investors weigh prospects of peace deal in West Asia war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose about $1 in early trade on Thursday, rebounding from the previous day's sharp losses, as investors weighed the prospects of a Middle East peace deal succeeding. Read more.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: France moves aircraft carrier group toward Hormuz for possible defence
Stock Market LIVE Updates: France's aircraft carrier strike group is moving south of the Suez Canal and into the Red Sea in preparation for a potential French-British mission in the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday. Read more.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Japan’s Nikkei 225 crosses 62,000 for first time
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, topped the 62,000 mark for the first time, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The index was trading 5.7 per cent higher.
Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced as traders looked past the US-Iran tension. The Hang Seng and S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.18 per cent and 0.87 per cent higher, respectively.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures were trading on a mixed note in the Asia session as traders monitor the developing situation between the US and Iran.
The S&P 500 futures were down 0.09 per cent, while the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.1 per cent higher.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to the Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude highest IPOs
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 7:44 AM IST