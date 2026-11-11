Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo, M&M lead 1,100-pt surge in Sensex, Nifty PSU Bank up 2% as SBI, BoB lead
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.68 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex surged with the oil prices declining and losses in global chip stocks improving the outlook for domestic IT shares. As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 1,194.75 points or 1.47 per cent to 82,301.40, and the Nifty50 was up 316.75 points or 1.26 per cent at 25,361.40.
InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.68 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.
Sector-wise, the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, while the Nifty Pharma declined the most.
10:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 8% post Q2 result
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Cochin Shipyard tumbled 8 per cent to ₹1,186.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The scrip experienced selling pressure and underperformed the market after its consolidated net profit slumped 50 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY27).
10:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: PSU Bank shares outperform
Stock Market LIVE: Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and UCO Bank were the top gainers in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap
Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap
10:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update
Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 1,194.75 points or 1.47 per cent to 82,301.40, and the Nifty50 was up 316.75 points or 1.26 per cent at 25,361.40.
9:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: IIFL Finance shares gain 3%; Blackstone to buy 16% stake in company
Stock Market LIVE: IIFL Finance share price rose 3.2 per cent to the day’s low of ₹646.95 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Blackstone will invest around ₹5,000 crore in the company to buy 16 per cent stake.
9:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Dabur India shares gain 2% as it mulls price hike
Stock Market LIVE: Dabur India share price rose 1.7 per cent to ₹381.65 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is mulling a price hike for its portfolio to fight input-cost inflation with cost optimisation to improve margins and sustain growth.
9:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Investors’ wealth rises ₹4.9 trillion
Stock Market LIVE: The market-cap of all BSE-listed companies increased ₹4.9 trillion to ₹512.12 trillion, compared to ₹507.27 trillion at the close of Monday.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade positive
Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices also traded in the green at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.80 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 1.39 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Bank rises 1.5%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, banking and financial services led the gains. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained 1.5 per cent each.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo, M&M, Asian top gainers
Stock Market LIVE: All the 30 stocks of the BSE Sensex pack traded in the green at open. IndiGo, M&M, Asian Paints, Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades at 25,351
Stock Market LIVE: The 50-share Nifty index zoomed 307 points, or 1.23 per cent to trade at 25,351.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Stock Market Today stock market trading Q2 results Global stock markets Nifty 50
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 7:59 AM IST