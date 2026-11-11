Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo, M&M lead 1,100-pt surge in Sensex, Nifty PSU Bank up 2% as SBI, BoB lead

InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.68 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.

Sector-wise, the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, while the Nifty Pharma declined the most.

The Nifty50 and the Sensex surged with the oil prices declining and losses in global chip stocks improving the outlook for domestic IT shares.As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 1,194.75 points or 1.47 per cent to 82,301.40, and the Nifty50 was up 316.75 points or 1.26 per cent at 25,361.40.