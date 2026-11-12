Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; Nifty IT declines 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.11 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 12, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading in a narrow range as traders assessed global cues. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 214.68 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,094.08 and the Nifty50 was up 39.95 points or 0.16 per cent at 25,295.00. Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.11 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, and Nifty Auto declined the most, while Nifty Media outperformed.
Q2 Results Today
Action Construction Equipment, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Astra Microwave Products, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Dynamics, Bondada Engineering, Caplin Point Laboratories, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, EIH, Elevate Campuses, EMS, Ethos, Fiem Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Kennametal India, Kesoram Industries, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), NMDC, NMDC Steel, Oil India, Ola Electric Mobility, Oswal Pumps, Page Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Hitachi Energy India, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), Religare Enterprises, Reliance Power, Sharda Motor Industries, S.P. Apparels, TARC, Tarsons Products, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Travel Food Services, Uflex will release their results on Wednesday.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades at 25,282
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded in the green, at 25,282, up 4 points or 0.02 per cent.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 149 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index gained 149 points, or 0.18 per cent to trade at 82,028.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 holds 25,200 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index dropped 41 points, or 0.16 per cent in the pre-open session. It settled at 25,213.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 117 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex slipped 117 points, or 0.14 per cent to settle at 81,762 in the pre-open.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens slightly weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 5 paise weaker against the US dollar at 93.74, against Wednesday’s close of 93.69 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: LIC, Adani Green, Meesho among 4 additions; PI Inds exits in Nov MSCI rejig
Stock Market LIVE: In the November 2026 review, MSCI has included four shares, namely Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Adani Green Energy, and Meesho, to its MSCI India Standard Index, while PI Industries has been excluded. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, GRSE, LIC, Meesho, ITC, Tata Investment in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Meesho, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Tata Investment shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,209
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,209, down 6 points.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices trade off lows
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude erased gains on Thursday morning. In the previous session, oil prices rose 1 per cent after Iran said it would keep its nuclear material reserve — the primary bone of contention between Tehran and Washington. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.72 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng fell 1.27 per cent.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News MARKETS LIVE Global stock markets US stock markets Stock Market Today Nifty 50 Q2 results
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:51 AM IST