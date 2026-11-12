Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; Nifty IT declines 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 12, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading in a narrow range as traders assessed global cues. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 214.68 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,094.08 and the Nifty50 was up 39.95 points or 0.16 per cent at 25,295.00. Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.11 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, and Nifty Auto declined the most, while Nifty Media outperformed.

Q2 Results Today

Action Construction Equipment, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Astra Microwave Products, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Dynamics, Bondada Engineering, Caplin Point Laboratories, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, EIH, Elevate Campuses, EMS, Ethos, Fiem Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Kennametal India, Kesoram Industries, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), NMDC, NMDC Steel, Oil India, Ola Electric Mobility, Oswal Pumps, Page Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Hitachi Energy India, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), Religare Enterprises, Reliance Power, Sharda Motor Industries, S.P. Apparels, TARC, Tarsons Products, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Travel Food Services, Uflex will release their results on Wednesday.