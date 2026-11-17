Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open for the Nifty50 index with the futures trading flat at 25,292.

Asian markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as traders exercised caution ahead of Nvidia Corp’s earnings, due later on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI fell 1.16 per cent and 1.47 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.41 per cent and 1.91 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.49 per cent down.

Brent crude extended losses after US Vice President JD Vance signalled that Washington wants to avoid a prolonged war in Iran. The January futures were quoted at $91.67, down 4.38 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures rose 0.39 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Bullion prices rose in early trading on Tuesday but remained near their lowest level in a year as expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve build up.