Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asian markets decline on tech selloff
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets declined
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open for the Nifty50 index with the futures trading flat at 25,292.
Asian markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as traders exercised caution ahead of Nvidia Corp’s earnings, due later on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI fell 1.16 per cent and 1.47 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.41 per cent and 1.91 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.49 per cent down.
Brent crude extended losses after US Vice President JD Vance signalled that Washington wants to avoid a prolonged war in Iran. The January futures were quoted at $91.67, down 4.38 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures rose 0.39 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Bullion prices rose in early trading on Tuesday but remained near their lowest level in a year as expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve build up.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,304
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,303.5, up 9 points.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Gold & silver prices advance
Stock Market LIVE: Gold and silver futures rose 0.39 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Bullion prices rose in early trading on Tuesday but remained near their lowest level in a year as expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve build up.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extended losses after US Vice President JD Vance signalled that Washington wants to avoid a prolonged war in Iran. The January futures were quoted at $91.67, down 4.38 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as traders exercised caution ahead of Nvidia Corp’s earnings, due later on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI fell 1.16 per cent and 1.47 per cent, respectively.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures were trading higher on Tuesday morning, following a dismal session on Wall Street as traders await the release of Nvidia's result. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.08 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.41 per cent and 1.91 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.49 per cent down.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 7:55 AM IST