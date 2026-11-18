The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended Tuesday’s session 1.64 per cent and 1.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.74 per cent down.

The US index-linked futures advanced in the Asia session after Nvidia posted record revenue for the third quarter (July–September) and posted higher-than-expected sales guidance for the fourth quarter (October–December). The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.06 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.