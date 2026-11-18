Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty near 25,300; IT, metal biggest laggards
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 fell 0.29 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.06 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as oil prices steadied and Nvidia Corp’s earnings beat lifted sentiment for global chip stocks.
IPO Today
The initial public offer (IPO) of Crystal Crop Protection will open for subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹455.49 crore from the primary market.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty dips marginally, holds above 25,350
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 opened the session with a minor cut of 12 points or 0.05 per cent at 25,367.85.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex largely unchanged at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opened largely unchanged in trade today, down 17 points or 0.02 per cent at 82,514.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 nears 25,300 in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 declined 64 points or 0.25 per cent to trade at 25,323 in pre-open trade.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 150 points in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was down 155 points or 0.19 per cent at 82,376 in pre-open session today.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 6 paise stronger at 93.42 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 93.48 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,556
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,555.50, down 160 points.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Gold prices trade near 14-month low
Stock Market LIVE: Gold prices continued to trade near 14-month low as the US dollar strengthened amid rising bets that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates in the upcoming December meeting. The futures were quoted at $3,800.17, down 1.66 per cent.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices trade with marginal loss
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude logged marginal loss compared to 1.3 per cent decline in the previous session as renewed attacks in West Asia weighed on investors’ minds. The January futures were quoted at $92.70, down 0.3 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note following a dismal overnight session on Wall Street, as they assessed an upbeat performance from Nvidia Corp. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.76 per cent while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.27 per cent.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US index-linked futures advance after Nvidia's Q3 beat
Stock Market LIVE: The US index-linked futures advanced in the Asia session after Nvidia posted record revenue for the third quarter (July–September) and posted higher-than-expected sales guidance for the fourth quarter (October–December). The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.06 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended Tuesday’s session 1.64 per cent and 1.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.74 per cent down.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE MARKET LIVE stock market trading Global stock markets Nifty50 Brent crude oil IPOs
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 8:01 AM IST