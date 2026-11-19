Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; most Asian markets fall; Brent crude tops $92
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets declined
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 19, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down open for the Nifty50 as oil prices erased losses on weak risk appetite. The futures were quoted at 25,155, down 85 points.
Most Asian markets retreated after an initial gain in response to Anthropic setting a price band of $83 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.07 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.42 per cent higher.
Brent crude rose in the Asia session on weak risk appetite despite news of an expected surplus in the oil market. The January futures were quoted at $92.45, up 1.13 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures rose 0.15 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals will open for subscription on Thursday.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO will enter the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹455.49 crore from the primary market.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Dalmia Bharat, Equitas SFB, PSBs, Tata Motors, SBI Funds in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Dalmia Bharat, Equitas Small Finance Bank, PSBs, Tata Motors, SBI Funds shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,164
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,164, down 76 points.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices rise
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rose in the Asia session on weak risk appetite despite news of an expected surplus in the oil market. The January futures were quoted at $92.45, up 1.13 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asian markets retreated after an initial gain in response to Anthropic setting a price band of $83 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.07 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advanced in the Asia session as traders gauged sentiment for AI shares in the run-up to the Anthropic’s mega initial public offering (IPO). The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.33 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.
7:50 AM
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 7:59 AM IST