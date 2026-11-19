Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 19, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down open for the Nifty50 as oil prices erased losses on weak risk appetite. The futures were quoted at 25,155, down 85 points.

Most Asian markets retreated after an initial gain in response to Anthropic setting a price band of $83 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.07 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.42 per cent higher.

Brent crude rose in the Asia session on weak risk appetite despite news of an expected surplus in the oil market. The January futures were quoted at $92.45, up 1.13 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.