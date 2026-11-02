Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 100 pts; Asia markets mixed; Brent crude drops 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 2, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid a decline in global technology shares. The futures were quoted at 23,282, up 196 points or 0.86 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors exercised caution at the start of an event-heavy week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.38 per cent, while KOSPI rose 0.37 per cent.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.09 per cent and 1.82 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.86 per cent down.
Brent crude fell nearly 2 per cent in the Asia session as US President Donald Trump favoured diplomacy with Tehran ahead of the midterm election. The January futures were quoted at $111.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.97 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.49 per cent and 1.45 per cent higher, respectively, as traders rushed to buy the precious metals, noting a recent dip.
Q2 Results Today
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Arvind Fashions, Balaji Amines, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Borana Weaves, Bosch Home Comfort India, Capillary Technologies India, Carborundum Universal, Choice International, Container Corporation of India, Devyani International, DOMS Industries, Epack Prefab Technologies, Epigral, Escorts Kubota, Eureka Forbes, Fine Organic Industries, Flair Writing Industries, Fusion Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, HLE Glascoat, Ideaforge Technology, Indogulf Cropsciences, ITC, JK Paper, JTL Industries, Kanohar Electricals, KEC International, Kewal Kiran Clothing, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lloyds Engineering Works, Marico, MOIL, Mold-Tek Packaging, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), NLC India, PCBL Chemical, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, PSP Projects, PTC India, Puravankara, Rupa & Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, S H Kelkar & Company, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), Tata Investment Corporation, TBO Tek, Thomas Cook (India), Trident, Triveni Engineering & Industries, United Foodbrands, UPL, Ventive Hospitality, Vesuvius India, VRL Logistics, Wockhardt, Wonderla Holidays will release their Q2FY27 results.
IPO Today
The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Poly Fabs will open for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹56.68 crore from the primary market.
The IPOs of Johnsoncab Electricals, HGS (India), Vectras Enprocon, and Maxwell Engineering Solutions will enter the second day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
EAAA India Alternatives will debut on the exchanges on Monday. The grey market premium was quoted at ₹54, indicating a 3.24 per cent listing gain.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Coforge, ICICI Bank, KPR Mill on analysts' radar
Stock Market LIVE: Coforge, ICICI Bank, and KPR Mill shares are on analysts' radar for Monday's session. Choice Equity noticed bullish momentum in the medium term for these stocks. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Jio Platforms, NTPC, Muthoot Finance, Bank of Baroda shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, NTPC, Muthoot Finance, Bank of Baroda, and PB Fintech shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,258
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,258, up 172 points or 0.75 per cent.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls 2%
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude fell nearly 2 per cent in the Asia session as US President Donald Trump favoured diplomacy with Tehran ahead of the midterm election. The January futures were quoted at $111.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.97 per cent.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors exercised caution at the start of an event-heavy week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.38 per cent, while KOSPI rose 0.37 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance on hopes for US-Iran talks
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asia session as traders look forward to Washington and Tehran talks for a possible resolution. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.40 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively. Iran, Qatar's mediators will held third day of talks with the US on Sunday.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.09 per cent and 1.82 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.86 per cent down.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock markets Global stock markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPO Asia Markets US markets
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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 7:52 AM IST