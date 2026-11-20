Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty plunges 200 pts; Asian mkts extend losses on concern over AI trade
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets extended losses
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 20, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down open for the Nifty50 as oil prices remained steady due to concerns over persistent tensions in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 25,315.50, down 218 points.
Asian markets extended losses, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as investors continued to pull out money from this year’s hottest bet — technology shares—as pessimism grew over AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 4.47 per cent and 4.45 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 2.19 per cent and 2.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.25 per cent down.
Brent crude continued to trade steady above $92 despite incurring some loss as investors fear that the tension in West Asia may increase even though pressure mounted on US President Donald Trump to end the war . The January futures were quoted at $92.58, down 0.16 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures fell 3.63 per cent and 5.54 per cent, respectively, after US Federal Reserve officials signalled more rate hikes.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals will enter the second day of subscription. The ₹8,981.12-crore IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS).
Crystal Crop Protection IPO will enter the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹455.49 crore from the primary market.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,315.50
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,315.50, down 218 points.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude steady above $92
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude continued to trade steady above $92 despite incurring some loss as investors fear that the tension in West Asia may increase even though pressure mounted on US President Donald Trump to end the war . The January futures were quoted at $92.58, down 0.16 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets extend loss
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets extended losses, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as investors continued to pull out money from this year’s hottest bet — technology shares—as pessimism grew over AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 4.47 per cent and 4.45 per cent, respectively.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures fell as Anthropic slumped 6 per cent in after hours, raising concern over the booming AI-trade. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures fell 0.23 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 2.19 per cent and 2.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.25 per cent down.
7:49 AM
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Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News stock market trading Global stock markets Nifty 50 Brent crude oil IPOs
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First Published: Nov 20 2026 | 8:08 AM IST