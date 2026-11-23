Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 900 pts from day's high, Nifty below 25,800
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 23, 2026: The benchmark indices erased gains as bank, financial services, and metal shares weighed.
As of 9:17 AM, the Sensex rose 725.96 points or 0.87 per cent to 84,645.67, and the Nifty50 was up 82 points or 0.32 per cent at 25,882.60. Shriram Finance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Adani Enterprises were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while Nifty Metal declined the most.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals will enter the final day of subscription. The ₹8,981.12-crore IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS).
Watrana Rentals IPO will also enter the final day of subscription.
9:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade lower
Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices trade lower at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices slipped over 0.25 per cent each.
9:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Metal slips 1.9%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty IT index was the top gainers as it surged 1.4 per cent. The Nifty Metal fell 1.9 per cent.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel falls 4%
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra and TCS were the top gainers, gaining more than 2 per cent each. Tata Steel was the top loser as it fell 4 per cent.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades at 25,872
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded higher at open. The index surged 71 points, or 0.28 per cent to 25,872. The index made a high of 25,992 soon after the open.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 330 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index traded 330 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 84,249.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 25,929 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 128 points, or 0.50 per cent in the pre-open to settle at 25,929.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 520 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index jumped 520 points, or 0.62 per cent to settle at 84,435 in the pre-open.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 19 paise stronger against the US dollar at 92.49, compared to Friday's close of 92.68 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Waaree, Adani Energy, Maruti, IndusInd Bank in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Waaree Energies, Adani Energy, Maruti Suzuki India, and IndusInd Bank shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,942
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,942, up 166 points.
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First Published: Nov 23 2026 | 8:04 AM IST