Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 23, 2026: The benchmark indices erased gains as bank, financial services, and metal shares weighed.

As of 9:17 AM, the Sensex rose 725.96 points or 0.87 per cent to 84,645.67, and the Nifty50 was up 82 points or 0.32 per cent at 25,882.60. Shriram Finance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Adani Enterprises were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while Nifty Metal declined the most.