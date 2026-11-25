Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 1,600 pts, Nifty around 25,750; VIX drops 7%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.92 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 25, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex surged as global equities extended losses amid AI-trade unwinding.
As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 1,415.19 points or 0.172 per cent to 83,851.18, and the Nifty50 was up 391.05 points or 1.54 per cent at 25,740.70.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.92 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Private Bank outperformed, while Nifty Media and Nifty Metal underperformed.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries will open for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.66 crore.
10:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Financial services shares outperform
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Max Financial Services, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the Nifty Financial Services.
Nifty Financial Services Heatmap
Nifty Financial Services Heatmap
10:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update
Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 1,509.73 points or 1.83 per cent to 83,945.72, and the Nifty50 was up 434.15 points or 1.71 per cent at 25,783.80.
9:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: VIX drops 7%
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty India Volatility Index fell 7.18 per cent to 16.43, indicating a positive change in expected uncertainty in the near-term.
9:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Investors gain ₹3.22 trillion in Wednesday’s rally
Stock Market LIVE: The market-cap of all-BSE listed companies increased ₹3.22 trillion to ₹512.97 trillion, compared to ₹50975 trillion at the close of Monday’s session.
9:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: APL Apollo shares tank 21% in two sessions
Stock Market LIVE: APL Apollo Tubes share price hit a 15 per cent lower circuit and hit an intraday low of ₹1,419.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as investors remained skeptical following the news of the acquisition of Tata Steel’s downstream businesses.
In two sessions, the scrip has lost 33.11 per cent value.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, financials lead sectoral gainers; metals tank
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal and Media were the only sectoral losers in opening session today. Meanwhile, Nifty IT jumped 2.05 per cent.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise but lag benchmarks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader markets gained in the early trade as Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.8 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.28 per cent. Although the gains were less than the over 1 per cent spike seen in Nifty 50 index.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 25 of 30 Sensex stocks gain; HDFC Bank leads
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the 30-pack Sensex today morning as it rose 3.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Infosys added 3.3 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.2 per cent, and Bajaj Finance all added over 3 per cent each.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 above 25,650 at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 gained 309 points or 1.22 per cent to 25,658 in the opening trade today amid broad-based buying.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rallies 1345 points in opening deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surged a whopping 1345 points or 1.63 per cent to 83,782 in the opening deals today as markets bounced back after Monday's drubbing.
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First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 7:47 AM IST