As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 1,415.19 points or 0.172 per cent to 83,851.18, and the Nifty50 was up 391.05 points or 1.54 per cent at 25,740.70.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.92 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Private Bank outperformed, while Nifty Media and Nifty Metal underperformed.

The Nifty50 and the Sensex surged as global equities extended losses amid AI-trade unwinding.