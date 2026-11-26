Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 26 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-up open for the Nifty50 , as risk appetite remained intact, with global technology shares still under pressure despite Thursday’s rebound. The futures were quoted at 26,056.50, up 119 points.

Asian markets advanced as investors rushed to book technology shares at an attractive price following weeks of correction due to concern over the viability of large capex spending for AI infrastructure. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.43 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 per cent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.25 per cent and 0.62 per cent lower, respectively.

Brent crude were trading steady around $90-per-barrel mark as fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia's refinery weighed on supply outlook of the region. The January futures were quoted at $90.76, down 0.4 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.