Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Asia mkts rebound as dip-buyers return to tech
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets rebounded as dip-buyers saved technology stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 26 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-up open for the Nifty50, as risk appetite remained intact, with global technology shares still under pressure despite Thursday’s rebound. The futures were quoted at 26,056.50, up 119 points.
Asian markets advanced as investors rushed to book technology shares at an attractive price following weeks of correction due to concern over the viability of large capex spending for AI infrastructure. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.43 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 per cent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.25 per cent and 0.62 per cent lower, respectively.
Brent crude were trading steady around $90-per-barrel mark as fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia's refinery weighed on supply outlook of the region. The January futures were quoted at $90.76, down 0.4 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and Silver futures rose 0.94 per cent and 2.43 per cent, respectively. Metal prices rebounded from the previous session’s lows as hotter US inflation data led to increased bets on a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December policy meeting.
IPO Today
The initial public offer (IPO) of Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) will open for subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹360.76 crore.
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries IPO will open for subscription on the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.66 crore.
IPO Listing Today
Crystal Crop Protection will debut on exchanges on Thursday. The grey market premium (GMP) was quoting at ₹17, indicating a listing premium of 6.5 per cent.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude steady around $90
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude were trading steady around $90-per-barrel mark as fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia's refinery weighed on supply outlook of the region. The January futures were quoted at $90.76, down 0.4 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets rebound
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advanced as investors rushed to book technology shares at an attractive price following weeks of correction due to concern over the viability of large capex spending for AI infrastructure. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.43 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia session as technology shares rebounded. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose 0.48 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively.
US financial markets are closed on Thursday due to Thanksgiving Holidays.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Global stock markets stock markets US stock markets Asia stocks Nifty 50 IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 8:01 AM IST