Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 27 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 as global technology shares extended recovery after weeks of volatility and as oil prices rose amid heightened volatility in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 25,958.58, down 69 points.

Asian markets extended gains amid the absence of cues from the Wall Street, tracking a tentative recovery in artificial intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.69 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

US financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Brent crude is set for its first weekly gains in the current month as traders weighed the supply outlook from the West Asia region amid increased attacks on energy infrastructure. January futures were quoted at $92.35, up 0.7 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.