Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets advance as tech shares rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets extended gains as technology shares continued to advance
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 27 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 as global technology shares extended recovery after weeks of volatility and as oil prices rose amid heightened volatility in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 25,958.58, down 69 points.
Asian markets extended gains amid the absence of cues from the Wall Street, tracking a tentative recovery in artificial intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.69 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.
US financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Brent crude is set for its first weekly gains in the current month as traders weighed the supply outlook from the West Asia region amid increased attacks on energy infrastructure. January futures were quoted at $92.35, up 0.7 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and Silver futures rose 0.83 per cent and 2.75 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
The initial public offer (IPO) of Airpro Technology India will open for subscription on Friday.
Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Friday. The company is seeking to raise ₹360.76 crore.
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries IPO will open for subscription on the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.66 crore.
IPO Listing Today
Mahanadi Coalfields will debut on exchanges on Thursday. The grey market premium (GMP) was quoting at ₹0.7, indicating a muted listing gain of 0.51 per cent.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Urban Company, Leela Palaces, Waaree Renewable, KPI Green in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Urban Company, Leela Palaces, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and KPI Green Energy shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,942
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,941.50, down 90 points.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude advance
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude is set for its first weekly gains in the current month as traders weighed the supply outlook from the West Asia region amid increased attacks on energy infrastructure. January futures were quoted at $92.35, up 0.7 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets extended gains amid the absence of cues from the Wall Street, tracking a tentative recovery in artificial intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.69 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia session as technology shares extended recovery. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures advanced 0.92 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively.
US financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
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Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News stock market trading Nifty 50 Global stock markets IPOs Brent crude
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 8:00 AM IST