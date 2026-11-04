Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; FMCG, auto, PSU Bank shares advance

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading higher, tracking gains in FMCG, auto, and PSU Bank shares. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 233.01 points or 0.3 per cent to 77,150.86 and the Nifty50 was up 63.75 points or 0.27 per cent at 23,874.60. Max Healthcare Institute, State Bank of India (SBI), and ITC were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.07 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively. Sector-wsie, the Nifty FMCG outperformed with 1 per cent gain, while the Nifty IT declined the most.

Q2 Results Today

63 Moons Technologies, Afcons Infrastructure, All Time Plastics, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Apollo Tyres, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Ashiana Housing, Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills

BASF India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Biocon, Capacite Infraprojects, Carysil, Centum Electronics, Century Plyboards (India), Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet Hotels, Chemplast Sanmar, Cummins India, Dabur India, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, eMudhra, Entero Healthcare Solutions, EPL, Esab India, Exide Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Pipavav Port, G R Infraprojects, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Interarch Building Solutions, Ircon International, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, Jain Irrigation Systems, JK Lakshmi Cement, JM Financial, JSW Dulux, Jtekt India, Jyothy Labs, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Dr. Lal PathLabs, C.E. Info Systems, Marksans Pharma, Max Estates, Mayur Uniquoters, Meghmani Organics, Navneet Education, NHPC, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, NLC India, NRB Bearings, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, PDS, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), PI Industries, Premier Energies, Pricol, Physicswallah, Ramco Industries, Redington, Redtape, RITES, Rolex Rings, Keystone Realtors, Saksoft, Sanathan Textiles, Saregama India, Shipping Corporation of India, Torrent Power, Unichem Laboratories, Varroc Engineering, and Zydus Lifesciences will release their second-quarter result on Tuesday.

IPO Today

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Poly Fabs will enter the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹56.68 crore from the primary market.

IPO Listing Today