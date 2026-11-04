Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; FMCG, auto, PSU Bank shares advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.07 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading higher, tracking gains in FMCG, auto, and PSU Bank shares. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 233.01 points or 0.3 per cent to 77,150.86 and the Nifty50 was up 63.75 points or 0.27 per cent at 23,874.60. Max Healthcare Institute, State Bank of India (SBI), and ITC were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.07 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively. Sector-wsie, the Nifty FMCG outperformed with 1 per cent gain, while the Nifty IT declined the most.
Q2 Results Today
63 Moons Technologies, Afcons Infrastructure, All Time Plastics, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Apollo Tyres, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Ashiana Housing, Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills
BASF India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Biocon, Capacite Infraprojects, Carysil, Centum Electronics, Century Plyboards (India), Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet Hotels, Chemplast Sanmar, Cummins India, Dabur India, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, eMudhra, Entero Healthcare Solutions, EPL, Esab India, Exide Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Pipavav Port, G R Infraprojects, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Interarch Building Solutions, Ircon International, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, Jain Irrigation Systems, JK Lakshmi Cement, JM Financial, JSW Dulux, Jtekt India, Jyothy Labs, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Dr. Lal PathLabs, C.E. Info Systems, Marksans Pharma, Max Estates, Mayur Uniquoters, Meghmani Organics, Navneet Education, NHPC, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, NLC India, NRB Bearings, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, PDS, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), PI Industries, Premier Energies, Pricol, Physicswallah, Ramco Industries, Redington, Redtape, RITES, Rolex Rings, Keystone Realtors, Saksoft, Sanathan Textiles, Saregama India, Shipping Corporation of India, Torrent Power, Unichem Laboratories, Varroc Engineering, and Zydus Lifesciences will release their second-quarter result on Tuesday.
IPO Today
The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Poly Fabs will enter the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹56.68 crore from the primary market.
IPO Listing Today
M.K.Sons Fine Jewels will debut on exchanges on Tuesday.
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty FMCG up 1.6%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index gained 1.6 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty IT dropped 0.74 per cent.
9:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade positive
Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded on a positive at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.05 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.12 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE: ITC, SBI top gainers
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, ITC, SBI, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and BEL were the top gainers. Power Grid, TCS, Airtel, HUL and HCL Tech were the losers.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,880
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 surged 67 points, or 0.28 per cent to trade at 23,880.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 226 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex jumped 226 points, or 0.29 per cent to trade at 77,143.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 23,742 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index dropped 68 points or 0.29 per cent to 23,742 in the pre-open.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 63 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex slipped 63 points, or 0.08 per cent in the pre-open to settle at 76,854.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 19 paise stronger at 94.56 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.75 a dollar, according to Bloomberg.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Jio holds talks with Comcast, Charter Communications to explore tech-for-equity deal
Stock Market LIVE: Jio Platforms has held discussion with several firms, including Comcast and Charter Communications about licensing its wireless broadband technology in exchange for potential stakes in the businesses, Reuters reported. Read more.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: NSE, Bata India, Hindustan Zinc, Nykaa, ASK Automotive shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: NSE, Bata India, Hindustan Zinc, FSN E-Commerce, and ASK Automotive shares are in focus for Wednesday's trade. Here's why.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News stock market trading Global stock markets Brent crude oil Q2 results Nifty 50
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 7:59 AM IST