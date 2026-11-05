Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,300 pts, Nifty tops 24,300 as bulls rejoice slump in oil prices

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex surged as oil prices declined sharply on hopes for faster resolution of US-Iran conflict after Democrats reclaimed US Congress.

Aadhar Housing Finance, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, ADF Foods, Apollo Pipes, Arvind SmartSpaces, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, BEML, Berger Paints, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Bikaji Foods, Blue Jet Healthcare, CESC, Cello World, Ceigall India, Emami, Electronics Mart India, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Godfrey Phillips, Go Digit General Insurance, Gokaldas Exports, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Construction Company and Healthcare Global Enterprises will release their second-quarter result on Tuesday.

Stock Market LIVE: Lenskart Solutions jumps 10% and hits 52-week high as Q2 PAT doubles Stock Market LIVE: Lenskart Solutions share price jumped 10.6 per cent to ₹762.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investors turned bullish on the scrip after the company reported a 122.1 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹227.1 crore in Q2FY27.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Majority of sectors rally; pharma sole loser Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectorally, barring Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare, all major indices traded in the green. Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services were the top gainers, rising 2 per cent each.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets up over 1% Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader markets also joined the rally in the benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.17 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 1.05 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Green sweep: Barring Airtel, all Sensex stocks higher Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Bharti Airtel, all Sensex stocks traded in the green today in early deals, with IndiGo as the top performer following a 5 per cent decline on the back of sharp plunge in oil prices. Maruti, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and M&M were other gainers, witnessing a 3-4 per cent rise. Airtel declined marginally ahead of the Q2 results today.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 above 24,350 in opening trade Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 index zoomed above 24,350 level in the opening deals on Thursday, as it traded 403 points or 1.68 per cent higher today amid broad-based buying.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bulls rejoice! Sensex opens over 1300 pts higher Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opened 1329 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 78,630 as the oil prices cracked sharply to below $95 a barrel. This is the sixth day of gains for the benchmark indices.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 24,400 in pre-open trade Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 traded at 24,378, up 417 points or 1.74 per cent in the pre-open trade today as bulls took charge of Dalal Street.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 1600 points in pre-open Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gained 1623 points or 2.10 per cent to 78,925 in the pre-open trade today.

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee strengthens sharply against US dollar Stock Market LIVE: The rupee strengthened 29 paise to 94.36 against the US dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 94.65 a dollar, according to Bloomberg.