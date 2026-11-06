Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty falls 100pts; Kospi drops 9%, triggers circuit breaker on tech selloff
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets fell sharply as investors exited technology shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index as global equities declined, tracking the rout in technology shares. The futures were quoted at 24,424.50, down 160 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares slumped in Friday’s session, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Investors were worried that Democrats’ win in the US midterm election signalled tighter regulation for AI. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell as much as 8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 8.8 per cent so far, triggering a circuit breaker.
Overnight, the S&P 500 settled 4.4 per cent lower after posting the worst session since April 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 3.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent lower, respectively.
Brent crude rose in the Asia session on reports of fresh attacks on tankers in the West Asia region. The January futures were quoted at $99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.12 per cent.
Gold and silver futures fell 0.93 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
3M India, AJAX Engineering, The Anup Engineering, Aster DM Quality Care, Azad Engineering, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Bosch, AvenuesAI, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cohance Lifesciences, Data Patterns (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Elgi Equipments, Gland Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Honasa Consumer, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Kirloskar Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Precision Wires India, Prism Johnson, Rain Industries, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Repco Home Finance, Rossell Techsys, Scoda Tubes, Siemens, Sirca Paints India, Star Cement, Supriya Lifescience, TTK Prestige, Voltas, Vardhman Textiles will release their results on Friday.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises on reports of fresh attacks on tankers
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rose in the Asia session on reports of fresh attacks on tankers in the West Asia region. The January futures were quoted at $99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.12 per cent.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets slump on selloff in technology shares
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares slumped in Friday’s session, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Investors were worried that Democrats’ win in the US midterm election signalled tighter regulation for AI. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell as much as 8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 8.8 per cent so far, triggering a circuit breaker.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures advance post dismal session on Wall Street
Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures advanced in the Asia session, following a dismal overnight session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.44 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.53 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 settled 4.4 per cent lower after posting the worst session since April 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 3.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent lower, respectively.
7:42 AM
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:04 AM IST