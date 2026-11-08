Muhurat Trading LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Tata Steel, Divi's Labs shares in focus

Samvat 2083 | Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates, Sunday, Nov 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open for the benchmark Nifty50 index for the special session. The futures were quoted at 25,038.50, up 6 points.

The short trade session will commence at 2:20 PM and run till 3:30 PM on Sunday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain open to conduct the session on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

On Friday, the Sensex rose 1,718.01 points or 2.17 per cent to 81,028.021, and the Nifty50 was up 493.75 points or 2.01 per cent at 25,030.35.

As far as global cues are concerned, last Friday, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rebounded, tracking a recovery in semiconductor shares on Wall Street. The indices ended 1.09 per cent and 0.31 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.46 per cent.

Brent crude prices declined on Friday as US President Donald Trump signalled progress in talks with Iran despite continued hostilities in West Asia. The January futures fell 0.55 per cent to $97.75 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.