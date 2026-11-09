Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive open; most Asian markets rebound; Brent below $98

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 9, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index as oil prices declined following US President Donald Trump’s remark. The futures were quoted at 25,094, up 65 points.

On Sunday, during the special muhurat session, the Sensex hit an intraday high of 81,442 but eventually settled 28.62 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 80,999.40, marking the start of Samvat 2083. The Nifty50 touched a high of 25,131.85, but finally closed with a loss of 43.95 points or 0.18 per cent at 24,986.40.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from last week’s steep selloff in technology shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.22 per cent and 1.22 per cent, respectively.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent and 1.09 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones futures fell 0.46 per cent.

Brent crude extended losses as Trump said that fresh attacks on Iran are unlikely as long as there was progress on negotiation. The January futures were quoted at $97.37 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.27 per cent.

Gold and silver futures rose 1.46 per cent and 2.52 per cent, respectively.