Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Brent crude falls on progress in US-Iran talks

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 23, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open with a slightly negative bias as they assess the possibility of de-escalation in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,339, down 49 points.

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced, tracking similar overnight moves of their Wall Street peers as technology shares re-asserted their leadership. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4 per cent, while Japan’s financial markets were closed for a holiday.

Overnight, the rally in shares related to artificial intelligence (AI) lifted the Nasdaq 100 to a new high since June. The index settled 0.82 per cent higher at 30,732.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 per cent while the S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday.

Brent crude fell over 1 per cent as traders hoped that hostilities between the US and Iran would halt after US President Donald Trump said that they had a very good talk with the Iranian envoy.

However, prices erased losses during Asian trading hours, with September futures rising 0.48 per cent to $99.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were up 0.14 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

On Wednesday, investors will see a jam-packed session in the primary market with nine initial public offers (IPOs) opening for subscriptions.

In the mainboard section, Adroit Industries, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra, and ArMee Infotech IPOs will open for subscription.

In the SME segment, Unitec Fibres, S.K.Offset, Liqvd Digital, Pooja Logistics, and Coreintegra Consulting IPOs are entering their first day.

Varmora Granito, Anand Seamless, and Himalaya Nutravedics IPOs will open for the second day of subscription.

Robokidz Eduventures and FX Multitech’s IPOs are entering final day of subscription.

IPO Listing Today