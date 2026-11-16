Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asian markets decline; Brent near $95

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 16, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a positive note as oil prices continued to decline. The futures were quoted at 25,242, up 71 points.

Asian markets fell on Monday morning, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 after data showed that the country’s GDP decreased unexpectedly in the third quarter. The Nikkei 225 and CSI 300 fell 1.54 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4 per cent and 0.91 per cent lower, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent.

Brent crude was trading lower in the Asian trade session as the commodity’s supply outlook improved after the International Energy Agency said the world oil market will be in surplus in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year (CY26), with exports from West Asia expected to recover faster than demand.

The January futures were quoted at $95.24, down 0.94 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures declined 0.13 per cent and 2.76 per cent, respectively.