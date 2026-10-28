Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty tanks 150 points as oil tops $115; Jio Platforms listing in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty 50 index. Asian markets were trading higher in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 will open on a negative note. The futures were quoted at 22,593.0, down 156 points.
Asian markets were trading higher despite a marginal jump in oil prices amid tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.19 per cent and 6.1 per cent up, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.03 per cent and 0.60 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.18 per cent up.
Crude oil prices inched up on Wednesday, with Brent Crude trading at $115.9, up 1.75 per cent; meanwhile, WTI Crude surged 1.36 per cent to trade at $101.3
Gold futures were down 0.34 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.66 per cent down. Notably, The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is holding its two-day policy meeting on October 27–28, 2026, with the official interest rate decision and policy statement scheduled for today.
Q2 Results
Among the key companies reporting their Q2 FY2026–27 results today are Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor India and Pidilite Industries
IPO Today
The stock market will today see the debut of Jio Platforms Ltd. and Paras Healthcare Ltd., whose IPOs closed on October 23.
M.K. Sons Fine Jewels IPO will today and will remain open for subscription until October 30, while SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. and BLS Polymers will enter their second day of bidding, having opened on October 27. Meanwhile, EAAA India Alternatives is on its final subscription day today, October 28, after opening on October 26.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Platforms, HUL, Adani Enterprises among stocks to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Platforms, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor and Pidilite Industries are among stocks to watch today. Here's why.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets gain
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, tracking Tuesday's moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.19 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US benchmark indices ended higher
Stock Market LIVE: The US benchmark indices closed higher in Tuesday's session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures gained 0.60 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 7:56 AM IST