Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 200 pts, Nifty 50 over 22,700; Jio Platforms jumps 5%

Broader indices traded on a positive note, with the Nifty Midcap index up 0.24 per cent and the SmallCap index up 0.02 per cent. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, PSU Bank and Realty were among the top gainers, with all three of them surging over 0.5 per cent higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Chemicals, Cement and Auto indices dragged the most

Both benchmark indices began the trading session on a muted note but later turned green. Sensex opened at 73,268.47 before climbing to an intraday high of 73,373.84, up 0.17 per cent. Nifty 50 surged to an intraday high of 22,725.2, up 0.15 per cent.