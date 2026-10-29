Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 200 pts, Nifty 50 over 22,700; Jio Platforms jumps 5%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: Nifty 50 opened nearly flat to trade at 22,690.65, and Sensex began the trading session over 20 points higher at 73,268.47
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 29, 2026: Both benchmark indices began the trading session on a muted note but later turned green. Sensex opened at 73,268.47 before climbing to an intraday high of 73,373.84, up 0.17 per cent. Nifty 50 surged to an intraday high of 22,725.2, up 0.15 per cent.
Broader indices traded on a positive note, with the Nifty Midcap index up 0.24 per cent and the SmallCap index up 0.02 per cent. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, PSU Bank and Realty were among the top gainers, with all three of them surging over 0.5 per cent higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Chemicals, Cement and Auto indices dragged the most
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader market indices traded largely unchanged. The Nifty Midcap 100 surged 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 traded flat.
9:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT rises 0.9%
Stock Market LIVE: Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT and Nifty Media gained the most, up more than 0.9 per cent each. The Nifty Auto, however, slipped 0.44 per cent.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ports, TCS top gainers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports surged more than 2 per cent to become the top gainer. It was followed by TCS, Airtel, Power Grid and HCL Tech. Trent, Maruti, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades above 22,700
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index jumped 25 points, or 0.11 per cent at open to trade at 22,723.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 92 points
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex rose 92 points, o3 0.13 per cent to trade at 73,337 at open.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Sensex settled on a flat note at the end of pre-open session. The 30-share index added just 9.39 points, or 0.01 per cent to settle at 73,274.78.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 below 22,700 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index also settled flat in the pre-open, with a negative bias. The index quoted at 22,690.65, down 8.20 points, or 0.04 per cent.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 negative in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE: Both benchmark indices turned negative in the pre-open session. Nifty 50 at 22,690.65, down 0.05 per cent; Sensex at 73,273.37
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 5 paise stronger against the US dollar at 95.17, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.22 per dollar.
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shapoorji Pallonji eyes $200 million fundraise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shapoorji Pallonji Group is looking to raise $150–200 million as the Indian conglomerate faces mounting debt repayment obligations, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more here.
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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 7:57 AM IST