Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty near 22,500 at pre-open; most Asia mkts fall
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex declined. Most Asian markets were trading with marginal losses
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 1, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as traders remained worried about prolonged supply disruption from the West Asia region.
Most Asia-Pacific markets declined in early deals on Thursday as investors weighed the inflation outlook. South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.86 per cent and 0.25 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.24 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note settled at 5.29 per cent, still near the highest level since 2007.
Brent crude prices declined in the Asia session after exports from the West Asia region showed signs of recovery. The October futures were quoted at $97.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.13 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were up 0.14 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
In the mainboard segment, Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti’s IPOs will enter the second day of subscription.
In the SME segment, IPOs from TNA Solutions, Acme India Industries, Paramount Syntex, Omara Ventures India, Sollfege Smart Electronics, Eventions, SJP Ultrasonics, and Dove Soft will also open for the second day of subscription.
The IPOs of EverestIMS Technologies, Vans Electroengineerings, Papadmalji Agro Foods, and Black Opal Consultants will enter the final day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Moneyview and A-One Steels will debut on the exchanges on Thursday.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 22,540.35 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 was at 22,540.35 , lower by 80 points or 0.35 per cent.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 231.85 points at pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex falls 231.85 points or 0.47 per cent to 72,237.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 15 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.98, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.83 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: ONGC, Engineers India on analysts' radar
Stock Market LIVE: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Engineers India shares are on analysts' radar for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: RIL, NSE, HDFC Bank, IRFC, Infosys, Cupid, Blue Dart, OMCs in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Reliance Industries, National Stock Exchange (NSE), HDFC Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Infosys, Cupid, Blue Dart, and Oil Marketing Companies' shares are in focus. Here's why.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,601
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 22,601, down 103 points
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude pares gains
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined in the Asia session after exports from the West Asia region showed signs of recovery. The October futures were quoted at $97.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.13 per cent.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets declined in early deals on Thursday as investors weighed the inflation outlook. South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures rose on Thursday morning as oil prices pared gains, allaying some concern about inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures rose 0.43 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.86 per cent and 0.25 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.24 per cent.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets Gift Nifty Nifty 50 Nifty IT US stock markets IPOs SME IPOs Brent crude
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 8:01 AM IST