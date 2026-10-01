Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty near 22,500 at pre-open; most Asia mkts fall

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 1, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as traders remained worried about prolonged supply disruption from the West Asia region.

Most Asia-Pacific markets declined in early deals on Thursday as investors weighed the inflation outlook. South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.86 per cent and 0.25 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.24 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note settled at 5.29 per cent, still near the highest level since 2007.

Brent crude prices declined in the Asia session after exports from the West Asia region showed signs of recovery. The October futures were quoted at $97.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.13 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were up 0.14 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively.

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In the mainboard segment, Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti’s IPOs will enter the second day of subscription.

In the SME segment, IPOs from TNA Solutions, Acme India Industries, Paramount Syntex, Omara Ventures India, Sollfege Smart Electronics, Eventions, SJP Ultrasonics, and Dove Soft will also open for the second day of subscription.

The IPOs of EverestIMS Technologies, Vans Electroengineerings, Papadmalji Agro Foods, and Black Opal Consultants will enter the final day of subscription.

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