Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Oct 12, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open slightly higher as traders assessed mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 22,630, up 10 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning, tracking a decline in oil prices and as traders exercised caution ahead of the advent of earnings season. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2 per cent, while Hang Seng rose 0.59 per cent.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.83 per cent and 0.59 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.64 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The December futures were quoted at $103.17 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures rose 0.45 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank, and Swaraj Engines will release their earnings today.