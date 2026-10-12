Monday, October 12, 2026 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading mixed

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: the Nifty50 and the Sensex may open slightly higher on Monday.

SI Reporter New Delhi

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Oct 12, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open slightly higher as traders assessed mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 22,630, up 10 points.
 
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning, tracking a decline in oil prices and as traders exercised caution ahead of the advent of earnings season. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2 per cent, while Hang Seng rose 0.59 per cent. 
 
Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. 
 
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.83 per cent and 0.59 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.64 per cent higher.
 
Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The December futures were quoted at $103.17 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
Gold and silver futures rose 0.45 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively. 

Q2 Results Today 

HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank, and Swaraj Engines will release their earnings today. 
8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices decline

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The December futures were quoted at $103.17 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning, tracking a decline in oil prices and as traders exercised caution ahead of the advent of earnings season. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2 per cent, while Hang Seng rose 0.59 per cent. 
 
Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. 
8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures rose in early trade on Monday morning as oil prices declined. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures advanced 0.35 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. 

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.83 per cent and 0.59 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.64 per cent higher.
 
7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets stock markets Brent crude Q2 results

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 7:51 AM IST