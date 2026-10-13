Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; KOSPI tumbles over 6%; Brent below $106
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares fell
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Oct 13, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open slightly higher amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 22,408.50, up 22 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares declined. South Korea’s Kospi dropped more than 6 per cent to lead the losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.7 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 settled 0.44 per cent and 0.06 per cent lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher.
Brent crude prices reversed gains on Tuesday morning as traders weighed the prospects of additional diesel supply from Russia. The December futures were quoted at $105.4 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.2 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading lower by 0.23 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers, GTPL Hathway, Hero Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) will release their earnings today.
IPO Today
HD Fire Protect’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹712.31 crore from the primary market.
Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO is also opening for bidding as the company aims to raise proceeds worth ₹42.10 crore.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: HCL Technologies, RBL Bank, Ircon International, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), Hero Motors, and Nazara Technologies shares are in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,433
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,433, up 46 points.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices reversed gains on Tuesday morning as traders weighed the prospects of additional diesel supply from Russia. The December futures were quoted at $105.4 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.2 per cent.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline as technology shares weigh
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares declined. South Korea’s Kospi dropped more than 6 per cent to lead the losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.7 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note as traders await home sales data and earnings report from major banks. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.19 per centand Dow Jones futures rose 0.16 per cent.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 settled 0.44 per cent and 0.06 per cent lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News MARKETS LIVE Global stock markets stock market trading US stock markets Asia Markets Nifty 50 IPOs
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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST