Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; KOSPI tumbles over 6%; Brent below $106

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Oct 13, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open slightly higher amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 22,408.50, up 22 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares declined. South Korea’s Kospi dropped more than 6 per cent to lead the losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.7 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 settled 0.44 per cent and 0.06 per cent lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices reversed gains on Tuesday morning as traders weighed the prospects of additional diesel supply from Russia. The December futures were quoted at $105.4 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.2 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading lower by 0.23 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers, GTPL Hathway, Hero Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) will release their earnings today.

IPO Today

HD Fire Protect’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹712.31 crore from the primary market.