Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open as Brent crude extends gains; Asia markets rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50. Asian markets rebounded in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading lower, suggesting a dismal start for the benchmark. The futures were quoted at 22,766.50, down 69 points.
Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from a two-day loss as investors hoped the US Federal Reserve may not aggressively hike rates following comments from Governor Christopher Waller. He said that inflation expectations are well anchored and that higher yields are indicative of strong growth.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.53 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.35 per cent and 0.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.15 per cent down.
Brent crude prices extended gains as concerns about the supply outlook rose amid fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $106.96, up 1.18 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed the possible policy paths of the US Federal Reserve.
Q2 Results Today
Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Ceat, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDB Financial Services, ICICI, Lombard General Insurance Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tata Technologies, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts will release their results on Wednesday.
IPO Today
Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ initial public offers (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday.
HD Fire Protect’s IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company is seeking to raise ₹712.31 crore from the primary market.
Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO will enter the second day as the company aims to raise proceeds worth ₹42.10 crore.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: For three years in a row, FPIs prefer IPOs over listed stocks
Stock Market LIVE: For three years in a row to the calendar year 2026 (CY26), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused money into primary market of India, while becoming the net sellers in the secondary market. Read more.
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Hyundai, Tata Elxsi, BHEL, HDB Fin, Adani Enterprises
Stock Market LIVE: Hyundai Motor India, Tata Elxsi, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HDB Financial Services, and Adani Enterprises are in focus for Wednesday's sssion. Here's why.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices extend gains
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices extended gains as concerns about the supply outlook rose amid fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $106.96, up 1.18 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets rebound from two-day loss
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from a two-day loss as investors hoped the US Federal Reserve may not aggressively hike rates following comments from Governor Christopher Waller. He said that inflation expectations are well anchored and that higher yields are indicative of strong growth.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.53 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade with marginal gains
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading with marginal gains in Wednesday's session as Governor Christopher Waller's remarks nullified concern about inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.03 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.35 per cent and 0.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.15 per cent down.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News MARKETS LIVE Global stock markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Q2 results IPOs
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 7:52 AM IST