Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open as Brent crude extends gains; Asia markets rise

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading lower, suggesting a dismal start for the benchmark. The futures were quoted at 22,766.50, down 69 points.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from a two-day loss as investors hoped the US Federal Reserve may not aggressively hike rates following comments from Governor Christopher Waller. He said that inflation expectations are well anchored and that higher yields are indicative of strong growth.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.53 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.35 per cent and 0.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.15 per cent down.

Brent crude prices extended gains as concerns about the supply outlook rose amid fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $106.96, up 1.18 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed the possible policy paths of the US Federal Reserve.

Q2 Results Today

Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Ceat, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDB Financial Services, ICICI, Lombard General Insurance Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tata Technologies, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts will release their results on Wednesday.

IPO Today

HD Fire Protect’s IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company is seeking to raise ₹712.31 crore from the primary market.