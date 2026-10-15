Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Kospi tumbles 7% as chip shares decline
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50. Asian markets slumped in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 15, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as global equities declined, with chip shares falling and bets on further rate hikes in the US increased. The futures were quoted at 22,603.50, down 46 points.
Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade on Thursday morning, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.11 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.9 per cent down.
Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 per cent as the US was mulling to ease restriction on the shadow fleet after shipping costs continued to soar amid persistent hostility in the strategic supply waterway in West Asia.
The December futures were quoted at $104.21 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.73 per cent.
Gold and silver futures rose 1.24 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
Angel One, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra will release their results on Wednesday.
IPO Today
In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.
Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the second day of subscription.
Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO will enter the final day of bidding on Thursday.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee surged 24 paise to open at 94.92 against the US dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.16 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Teji Mandi Investment expects short-covering rally if Nifty crosses 22,800
Stock Market LIVE: In case the benchmark Nifty50 index surpassed 22,800 mark, short-covering rally will likely be triggered and take large-cap gauge toward 23,000-23,150. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: IDBI Bank, Reliance, Wipro, TechM, Nestle, Jio Financial in focus
Stock Market LIVE: IDBI Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro India, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and Jio Financial Services shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,649
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,649, flat.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 per cent as the US was mulling to ease restriction on the shadow fleet after shipping costs continued to soar amid persistent hostility in the strategic supply waterway in West Asia.
The December futures were quoted at $104.21 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.73 per cent.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets decline with KOSPI dropping over 7%
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade on Thursday morning, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US index futures fall on fears of faster rate hikes
Stock Market LIVE: Following a dismal session on Wall Street, the US index futures were trading lower in Asia session as strong inflation report fanned worries about faster rate hikes in the US. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell 0.03 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.11 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.9 per cent down.
7:43 AM
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Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Markets News Nifty 50 Q2 results Brent crude oil US markets Asia Markets IPOs SME IPO
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:56 AM IST