Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Kospi tumbles 7% as chip shares decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 15, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as global equities declined, with chip shares falling and bets on further rate hikes in the US increased. The futures were quoted at 22,603.50, down 46 points.

Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade on Thursday morning, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.11 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.9 per cent down.

Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 per cent as the US was mulling to ease restriction on the shadow fleet after shipping costs continued to soar amid persistent hostility in the strategic supply waterway in West Asia.

The December futures were quoted at $104.21 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.73 per cent.

Gold and silver futures rose 1.24 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Angel One, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra will release their results on Wednesday.

IPO Today

In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.

Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the second day of subscription.

Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO will enter the final day of bidding on Thursday.