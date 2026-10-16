Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asian markets rebound as tech shares recover

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 16, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend gains at open as oil prices continued to decline and as Asian shares advanced. The futures were quoted at 23,082, up 96 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher as investors rushed to buy chip stocks at attractive levels following days of a slump amid concerns over the AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.8 per cent and 2.72 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.08 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent higher.

Brent crude extended losses into the Asia session as investors weigh the prospect of US easing restrictions on the shadow fleet. The December futures were quoted at $105.59, down 0.32 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.38 per cent higher, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, E2E Networks, Federal Bank, Jindal Saw, LTM, Oberoi Realty, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tejas Networks, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will release their second-quarter result on Friday.

IPO Today

In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will enter the second day of subscription.

Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the final day of subscription.