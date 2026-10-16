Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asian markets rebound as tech shares recover
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50. Asian markets rebounded in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend gains at open as oil prices continued to decline and as Asian shares advanced. The futures were quoted at 23,082, up 96 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher as investors rushed to buy chip stocks at attractive levels following days of a slump amid concerns over the AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.8 per cent and 2.72 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.08 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent higher.
Brent crude extended losses into the Asia session as investors weigh the prospect of US easing restrictions on the shadow fleet. The December futures were quoted at $105.59, down 0.32 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.38 per cent higher, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, E2E Networks, Federal Bank, Jindal Saw, LTM, Oberoi Realty, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tejas Networks, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will release their second-quarter result on Friday.
IPO Today
In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will enter the second day of subscription.
Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the final day of subscription.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 33 paise stronger at 94.72 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.05 a dollar.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: RIL refutes Musk's allegation
Stock Market LIVE: Reliance Industries refuted billionaire Elon Musk's criticism on Friday and said that India's rules treat domestic and foreign companies equally. Musk repeatedly criticised the delay of his Starlink's official launch in India. Read more.
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Securities sees Nifty eyeing 50-DMA breakout at 23,500
Stock Market LIVE: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities said that the Nifty50 is eyeing 50-day moving average (50-DMA) breakout at 23,500. However, the breakout is possible if the benchmark large-cap gauge breaks the immediate resistance of 23,100-23,150. Read more.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Jio Fin, Yes Bank, Wipro, L&T Fin, Angel One, Urban Co shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Jio Financial Services, Yes Bank, Wipro India, L&T Financial Services, Angel One, and Urban Company shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extends losses
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extended losses into the Asia session as investors weigh the prospect of US easing restrictions on the shadow fleet. The December futures were quoted at $105.59, down 0.32 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets rebound
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher as investors rushed to buy chip stocks at attractive levels following days of a slump amid concerns over the AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.8 per cent and 2.72 per cent, respectively.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher on Friday morning amid a rebound in technology shares in the Asia session. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures advanced 0.14 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.08 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent higher.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Markets News Global stock markets Nifty 50 stock markets US stock markets Asia Markets IPOs SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 7:54 AM IST