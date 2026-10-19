Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 23,00; Nifty PSU Bank rises 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.13 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Oct 19, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell slightly as bank and IT shares weighed.
As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex fell 240.16 points or 0.32 per cent to 74,489.11 and the Nifty50 was down 90 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,056.15.Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.13 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Private Bank declined the most, while the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most.
Q2 Results Today
Bajaj Finance, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Delta Corp, Elevate Campuses, Gallantt Ispat, HFCL, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Just Dial, L&T Technology Services, Piramal Finance, SML Mahindra, Sobha, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, Waaree Renewable Technologies will release their second-quarter (Q2FY27) results on Monday.
10:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update
Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex fell 240.16 points or 0.32 per cent to 74,489.11 and the Nifty50 was down 90 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,056.15.
9:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance shares fall over 2%
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance share price fell over 2 per cent in Monday's session despite reporting 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in third-quarter (Q2FY27) net profit
9:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank rises 2%
Stock Market LIVE: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank were leading gains in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap
Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap
9:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Axis Bank share price falls over 4% post Q2 result
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Axis Bank declined 4.5 per cent to ₹1,231.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as traders assessed the private lender's September-quarter (Q2FY27) result.
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank index up 1.9%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most at open, rising 1.99 per cent to become the top gainers.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade flat
Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded largely flat at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 skidded 0.08 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Axis Bank cracks 4% after Q2
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers as it surged 1.3 per cent, followed by SBI, UltraTech Cement, L&T and Airtel. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,165
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded in the positive territory at open, up 19.15 points, or 0.08 per cent at 23,165.30.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat at open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex trade flat at open, down 17 points, or 0.02 per cent at 74,712.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,150 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added just 4.70 points, or 0.02 per cent to settle at 23,150.85 at the end of pre-open session.
Topics : Sensex Markets News MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE stock market trading Nifty50 Q2 results Stock Market Today IPOs
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 7:52 AM IST