Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 23,00; Nifty PSU Bank rises 2%

As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex fell 240.16 points or 0.32 per cent to 74,489.11 and the Nifty50 was down 90 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,056.15.

The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell slightly as bank and IT shares weighed.Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.13 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.Sector-wise, the Nifty Private Bank declined the most, while the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most.